World Cup 2022 pitch invader: "It was my last dance"

The World Cup 2022 pitch invader from Portugal vs Uruguay has spoken out about the stunt that caught the world's attention during the group match.

Mario Ferri describes himself as a footballer and an influencer. He broke onto the pitch during Portugal's 2-0 win of Uruguay, carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Save Ukraine' T-shirt that had the words, 'Respect for Iranian women' on the back.

Ferri actually dropped his flag onto the pitch, leaving Iranian referee to pick it up and leave it by the side of the pitch. Now, the activist has confirmed that he is safe and hasn't been prosecuted by Qatari authorities.

Referee Alireza Faghani of Iran holding a rainbow flag left by a pitch invader during the match between Portugal and Uruguay at Lusail Stadium (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

"So many emotions right now. No legal consequence. I am free," Ferri wrote on Instagram . "I will call it 'the last dance' - my last run on a playing field. I wanted to send important messages for me that I have lived on my skin in the past months."

"Following the pitch invasion that took place during last night's Portugal vs Uruguay match, we can confirm that the individual involved was released shortly after being removed from the pitch. His embassy has been informed," a statement from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for Qatar 2022 said.

"As a consequence of his actions, and as is standard practice, his Hayya Card (an entry permit to the state of Qatar and World Cup matches) has been cancelled and he has been banned from attending future matches at this tournament."

The incident comes in the wake of plenty of controversy over Qatar's gay rights laws, with seven nations at the tournament pulling out from wearing OneLove armbands .