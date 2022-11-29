Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Officials: Suspect dead after leading Delaware State Troopers on lengthy pursuit, carjacking two vehicles
NEWARK, Del. - A suspect is dead after Delaware State Police say he led them on a lengthy chase that involved two carjackings and multiple shots fired. Authorities say the incident began around 7:29 a.m. in Wilmington as troopers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun. Trooper...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly shooting on I-95 NB at Academy Road
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia.
abc27.com
New information released in Lancaster County homicide
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
buckscountyherald.com
Husband, two others sent to prison for woman’s death
Three men were sentenced to state prison Monday, for supplying a pressed fentanyl pill that was made to look like Percocet that killed 40-year-old Amanda Shields of Falls Township two years ago. Ryan Shields, the victim’s husband, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison; Patric Hish, 33, of...
fox29.com
Homeowner helps police identify man accused of firebombing North Philadelphia rowhome
PHILADELPHIA - A homeowner who lives at a rowhome near Temple's campus that was recently firebombed used home surveillance to help police track down a suspect who is now in custody, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Kyle Halls, 35, smashed the front window of a property on 2000 block...
fox29.com
Officials: School bus struck by gunfire, I-95 closed after police pursuit near Newark, Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - An investigation is underway after an apparent police pursuit ended in gunfire, shutting down I-95 in both directions near Newark, Delaware. Around 8 a.m. Delaware State Police stated that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Route 896 would be shut down for an ‘extended period’ due to police activity.
Magistrate in Monroe County charged with crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A magisterial district judge in Monroe County has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, receiving stolen property, and lying to authorities. Judge John Caffese, 36, was appointed as the magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he misrepresented his residency status...
One Man Killed, Two Shot In Lancaster County: Police
A man has died after two men were shot in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Columbia Borough police were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Second Street at 10:46 a.m., according to a release by the department that afternoon. Upon...
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: 4 killed in head-on crash on I-495 in New Castle
PHILADELPHIA - Troopers with Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people on Thursday night. According to law enforcement officials, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in New Castle. Police say a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of...
Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
Pedestrian struck and killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in NE Philadelphia
Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Man burned with propane heater during South Philadelphia attack, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attack that left a man with severe burns to his face and body early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. in the area of 22nd and Fitzwater Streets. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was walking to a friends home...
LehighValleyLive.com
Bethlehem man pleads guilty in deadly drug overdose case (UPDATE)
A 28-year-old Bethlehem man will spend the next five to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to causing the drug overdose death of a 34-year-old man, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office reports. Ian Nathaniel Green was sentenced Tuesday just after his plea to the charge of...
wrnjradio.com
Wanted Warren County man accused of causing crash while on suspected fentanyl
FLORHAM PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man is accused of causing a crash while on suspected fentanyl. On Saturday, Nov. 26, shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Brooklake Road and Crescent Road for a motor vehicle crash, authorities said. Both vehicles...
fox29.com
Babysitter sentenced up to 30 years in prison in connection with death of 2-year-old boy
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A woman will spend up to 30 years behind bars in connection with the death of a little boy from the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. Tianna Parks learned her sentence Thursday. She was convicted of manslaughter for killing 2-year-old King Hill. The boy was reported missing from his...
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
morethanthecurve.com
East Norriton police make arrest in Germantown Pike ATV incident
East Norriton Police Chief Phil T. Pulaski announced on November 30th that an arrest was made on November 17th involving the ATV incident on Germantown Pike that MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on in an article on October 30th. The incident, which took place on October 29th at approximately 4:00 p.m. was captured on video and saw several ATV riders riding on Germantown Pike as it switches from Plymouth Township to East Norriton Township. One of the ATV riders attempts to open another vehicle’s front passenger side door as the other riders box in the vehicle.
Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA
The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
15-year-old in stolen vehicle led police on chase in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager driving a stolen vehicle led police on a chase on Nov. 26, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department. East Cocalico Township Police say the 15-year-old from Terre Hill led police on a chase around midnight on N. Reading Road. He was arrested after driving over a […]
fox29.com
Police: Suspect wanted for shooting PPA officer may be linked to shooting in The Bronx
PHILADELPHIA - Police are exploring the possibility that a suspect wanted for shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer is connected to a shooting at a gas station in The Bronx days earlier. The Philadelphia Police Department shared side-by-side security camera footage of the incidents that both show the suspect dressed...
