A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.

7 DAYS AGO