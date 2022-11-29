Read full article on original website
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
IGN
These Black Friday Video Game Deals Are Still Live
It was a pretty good Black Friday/Cyber Monday for anyone in the market for video games, accessories, and consoles. There were a number of deals on popular hardware, and deep discounts on some surprisingly recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, now that the fire sale holidays are behind us, most of the deals have gone the way of the dodo. However, some great video game deals remain at some retailers. We've flipped through all the deals to find what's left in the ashes of Black Friday. You'll find some real gems below, but don't expect them to stick around much longer.
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Patch Arrives as Nintendo Promises to Take Tech Problems Seriously
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's first post launch patch has arrived alongside a promise from Nintendo to take the games' tech problems seriously. Patch notes released on Nintendo's website for version 1.1.0 of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet say that the broken music during the Elite Four and Top Champion battles has now been fixed, alongside a vague confirmation that "other select bug fixes have been made". The patch, available now, also kicks of Season 1 of Ranked Battles.
The Best Joy-Con Alternatives for Nintendo Switch — Because Joy-Con Drift May Come for Us All
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling home consoles of all time. Its controllers, the Joy-Cons, are well known for their portability, versatility and also for the notorious amounts of stick drift — a problem that still hasn’t been fixed in 2022, five years after the Switch’s release. The size of the Joy-Cons also poses obstacles for gamers with larger hands. The world of after-market gaming components is filled with Joy-Con alternatives, but they are not all created equal. Whether you’re looking...
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Sega's Dreamcast Was Almost The Original PC Port Console For Some Massive Games
The Dreamcast is often looked back upon as a failed system, but that's not entirely the truth. It had an extremely brief time in the spotlight from 1998 to 2001 before it was overshadowed by competitors, most notably Sony and the PlayStation 2. The Dreamcast was the first of its console generation, though, and showed the world the potential of 3D with its then-HD graphics — plus, it had hardware that no other console could match at the time.
The weirdest mobile game series is coming to PC under key Zelda designer
Infinity Nikki is the latest in the bizarre dress-up game series and is being helmed by Kentaro Tominaga.
IGN
The Best PlayStation Character: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Since its first console was originally released in Japan in 1994, PlayStation has captured the hearts and minds of millions of gamers around the world. Alongside world-class gameplay and cutting-edge graphics, the stories and the characters that inhabit them have been paramount to its success. However, there have been a lot of characters over the years, and it can be tough to know who is the best of the best. So this is exactly why we asked for your help to decide this matter once and for all.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
The best retro video game consoles for 2022
Take a trip down memory lane with six superb retro games consoles you can get your hands on without breaking the bank. Since the hugely successful launch of the Nintendo NES Classic Edition back in 2016, the retro games console has become a lucrative little side hustle for the big console manufacturers and smaller retro hardware companies; so much so that machines such as the SNES Classic Mini and Mega Drive Mini – which are both excellent – are now hard to get hold of without paying vastly inflated prices. Here, though, are six superb alternatives you can buy now without too much of a hunt or the need to take out a second mortgage.
IGN
Pokemon Go Season of Mythical Wishes Dec 2022
The 2022 holidays are here, and so is a brand new season of Pokemon GO! Season of Mythical Wishes starts on December 1, 2022 at 1 PM PST. Compete in new seasonal Cups, participate in GO Battle Days, and complete Timed Research tasks for extra goodies and rare encounters. On...
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Game Awards is coming back in 2022 with a live audience for the first time since 2019. There are tons of games already nominated for the show and with some of the biggest names in gaming in attendence. You can expect everything from reveals to musical performances as host Geoff Keighley unveals the award winners for 2022.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft May Add a Star Wars Title to the Video Game Subscription Service
Update: As announced through the Xbox Newswire, Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga will be available on Xbox Game Pass from December 6, 2022. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a title that lets players experience some of the most iconic moments along with jam packed action from all nine Skywalker Saga films. The movies have been reimagined in signature Lego style along with their classic humour. In the game, players can try out more than 300 playable characters, a wide variety of ships and vehicles and of course, wield the lightsaber.
IGN
Fortnite Fracture Start Time and How to Play
Fortnite Chapter 3 is concluding with a bang. This grand finale event, Fracture, will premiere on December 3, 2022 at 4 PM EST as a limited-time event. Be sure to tune in for the Chapter 3 finale, or you won't be able to experience it again!. On this page of...
