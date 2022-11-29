ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Port Huron putting request to sell MOC, 2 tax renewals on May 2 ballot

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago

Port Huron voters will have several ballot proposals to decide on in an election next year — one asking for direction in selling the city’s Municipal Office Center and two local tax renewal requests.

City Council members OK’d all three measures to be put on the May 2 ballot during Monday’s meeting.

As a waterfront property, a vote of the people is required before the city can sell, lease, develop, or dispose of its main offices at 100 McMorran Blvd. under the city charter, while the millage requests will ask voters to renew the same 3-mill public safety and 1-mill parks and recreation taxes that voters first approved in 2017 for another five years.

The MOC initiative comes weeks after developer Larry Jones, who’s behind the current Wrigley Center project, unveiled concepts to make over the city’s main offices before council members.

However, City Manager James Freed emphasized that the MOC request does not specify who the property would be sold to and gives officials a Dec. 31, 2025 deadline to find a suitor.

“Note that it does put in some specifics so the residents just aren’t giving a blanket ‘go sell city hall,’ and we will retain the waterfront and walkway along the St. Clair River,” he said. The city would also retain the St. Clair River seawall and Kiefer Park just north of the MOC.

“We will only be able to give a tax abatement for no longer than 12 years and as a minimum sale price of at least $1 million,” Freed said. “So, the citizens do have some guideposts as to what the deal will look like. It does not name any specific developer.

“Although I appreciate Mr. Jones and I do have confidence he will pull it off, if for some odd reason that doesn’t happen, we can entertain offers from other developers for this building. I have received a few inquiries from folks who asked if we’d take additional proposals.”

The sale of the MOC would include the adjacent parking lot and specifies it’d have to go toward a “qualified purchaser for a mixed-use development.”

Selling the MOC and finding other permanent facilities for city offices has been on the horizon for council members for several years, and the 112,829-square-foot MOC was first listed for sale a year ago with Kramer Commercial Realty for $5 million.

More on the city tax requests

The city’s public safety tax collected more than $1.6 million for the city’s police and fire departments after voters first approved it, and the parks and recreation tax more than $500,000.

The millages were widely credited with helping to prevent major cuts to city services , including police officer and firefighter positions, closing city pools, and more.

Since then, officials have attributed to new staff training and boosting police ranks with millage help, while parks and rec funds have been leveraged to acquire more grants — something Parks and Recreation Director Nancy Winzer referenced Monday when council signed off on a state grant application.

“The monies that they’re giving (can be) put toward outdoor spaces and innovated play spaces,” Winzer later said. “… And just when you look downtown, all the recreation down there that’s helping business — it’s a bigger picture. It’s an economic driver to our city.”

Fire Chief Corey Nicholson later credited the millage with allowing the fire department to maintain a continuity of operations over the last five years.

"The millage funding has stabilized fire suppression staffing and kept three fire stations opened within the city," he said via email Tuesday. "Fire apparatus, equipment, and personal protective equipment have been maintained to applicable industry and employee safety standards. The millage has allowed the fire department to maintain, and in some circumstances enhance, technical rescue capabilities in terms of equipment and training.

After Monday’s meeting, Police Chief Joe Platzer said he hoped residents would support public safety in the city once again with the millage renewal, adding with the past boost, they’ve been able to produce police work the “citizens are used to.”

“And last year, it showed in our annual report ,” he said. “All the major crime statistics showed a decrease.”

According to the ballot language that’ll appear before voters, the 3 mills would raise close to $1.9 million in its first year for public safety and the 1 mill $632,576 for parks and rec.

The taxes, if approved, would begin July 1 next year and continue through June 2028.

The requests come as the city makes significant investments in its fire stations with a boost in American Rescue Plan fund dollars at the north-end facility and plans to borrow funds for a new central station off 10 th Street.

It was an initiative referenced by resident Ken Harris, a former councilman, during public comment Monday, citing the location of the police department in the basement of the MOC.

“One of the things, as we move forward that I’d like to say, is I think it’s been a successful program with the exception of one thing. And it’s not a political thing, it’s kind of a feeling type thing,” Harris said. “… Right now, we’ve got the Port Huron Fire Department that’s moving into a Taj Mahal, and we’ve got our police department who’s basically living downstairs. A leaky downstairs as it is. I think my goal for the next five years if we renew this millage … is we want the best state of the art police department that money can offer.”

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron putting request to sell MOC, 2 tax renewals on May 2 ballot

