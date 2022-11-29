ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden taps former Missouri prosecutor to lead U.S. attorney's office in Kansas

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday his intention to appoint Kate Brubacher, a former Missouri prosecutor, to lead the U.S. attorney's office in Kansas.

Brubacher most recently served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County, Missouri, the county that includes Kansas City. While there, Brubacher garnered attention for her work on a team supporting the release of Kevin Strickland, who spent four decades in prison for a murder he did not commit, before his release last year.

Brubacher also worked on a federally funded initiative, dubbed Smart Prosecution, that aimed to engage neighborhoods to apply restorative justice to resolve cases. She also spearheaded a project aimed at curbing gun violence in Kansas City.

Prior to her work in Jackson County, Brubacher also worked for the New York law firms Cooley LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and led a project to support women affected by the Liberian civil war. She originally hails from North Newton.

Brubacher must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate and the timeline for the confirmation process is still unclear. If confirmed, she would replace Duston Slinkard, a career prosecutor who has been serving as acting U.S. attorney for Kansas since Biden was sworn in last January.

The U.S. attorney's office has three offices in the state in Topeka, Wichita and Kansas City. About 50 federal prosecutors handle cases across the state.

Comments / 28

DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

Oh yay another soft on crime AG, more crime for Kansas city, hip hip hooray, keep voting blue if you love crime.

Reply(6)
35
Alan Branum
3d ago

correct me if I'm wrong. I thought the Attorney General was an elected office by voters. Not appointed by the president

Reply(1)
12
Kathy Thiessen
3d ago

She needs to stay inNnamdi Missouri and Biden needs to keep his nose out of Kansas he's destroyed enough of the country, he just wants to put another democrat in office.

Reply(1)
6
