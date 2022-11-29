Police, firefighters seeking donations for Christmas charitable efforts

Fraternal Order of Police Tuscora Lodge No. 4 and the Dennison Fire Department are seeking donations for their charitable efforts on behalf of children and families for Christmas.

The FOP is sponsoring its 13th Christmas with a Cop. The program normally costs more than $6,000. Officer Chad Dorsey from the New Philadelphia Police Department is event chairman.

Christmas with a Cop recipients are selected with help from teachers from schools in Tuscarawas County. FOP members then ask parents for the children's needs and desires. Police deliver gifts to homes.

"The unique element of this program is each child in the family, not just the child selected, is a recipient of the program," Lodge No. 4 President Robert W. Everett said in a prepared statement. "For the past couple of years, we have given each family a gift card from an area grocery store to help defray the costs of food for the Christmas season."

A donation may be sent directly to FOP-Tuscora Lodge No. 4, P.O. Box 2, Dover, Ohio 44622-0002. Donations may be taken to any local police department. Donors should write on the envelope that the donation is for Christmas with a Cop.

The Dennison Fire Department is seeking donations for its annual holiday food basket drive, which provides families with food for a holiday meal, pantry staples and paper products.

Last year, the effort resulted in food baskets for 100 families. Fire Chief Dave McConnell and Assistant Chief Jim Shamel said they will help a minimum of 100 families again this year.

All screenings for eligibility will be conducted by the T4C program.

Donors are asked to make checks payable to: Dennison Christmas Basket Fund and mail to 302 Grant St., Dennison, Ohio 44621.

If you have any questions or if you know of a family in need, you can reach firefighters at 740-922-2067.