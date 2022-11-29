ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident dies in New Philadelphia apartment fire; arson explored as possible cause

By Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ State investigators are probing an apartment fire at 247 Allen Lane SW that killed one person.

Fire Chief Jim Parrish had no information about the victim immediately available.

Firefighters were called to the four-unit apartment building at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Units from Dover and Uhrichsville responded, as well as Smith Ambulance.

More: New Philadelphia house fire starts in kitchen, kills pet birds

Parrish said the State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation visited the scene Tuesday morning, as did Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer and Assistant County Prosecutor Fred Scott, who said the incident is being investigated as a possible arson.

The fire chief said he will release additional information about the fire later Tuesday or Wednesday.

A city report about the incident said a 911 dispatcher told police that a female was trapped on the roof and that tenants in the lower level had not gotten out. The initial caller reportedly said the people downstairs had been fighting all night.

Police also received a 911 call from the same address at 7:18 p.m. Monday. An officer who spoke with a person at the rear of 247 Allen said he did not see or hear anything, according to a police record of the call.

Online records of the Tuscarawas County Auditor's Office list the owner of the property as PTPN LLC of New Philadelphia. The company is owned by New Philadelphia resident Patrick Walker.

Check back later for updates on this developing story.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

