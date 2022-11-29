Read full article on original website
More progress made on restoring power outages throughout Valley
More progress has been made in restoring power to residents of the Mahoning and Shenango Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, as of 2:30 p.m., outages in Mahoning County have mostly subsided with just 28 outages reported. Trumbull County is experiencing even more progress, with the county as a whole...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Half of Valley's children getting books from Dolly Parton's 'Imagination Library'
A reading program backed by an iconic music legend is catching on like wildfire in Ohio with more than half of the eligible children enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Heavily promoted by Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, state officials say 362,295 children from newborn to five years old...
New ODOT construction aims to fix Northeast Ohio's most dangerous intersections
Last year, the Ohio Department of Transportation started work on 150 different construction projects to make some of the most dangerous intersections across the state safer.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Roads shut down for Salem Christmas parade
This will be to allow residents the ability to gather and enjoy the parade safely and ensure the safe passage of parade participants.
'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
Austintown, Canfield, Salem, Grove City 'Light Up' for the holidays Thursday night
The holiday season officially gets underway Thursday night during celebrations in four Valley communities. Austintown, Canfield, Salem, and Grove City have each scheduled observances that include a variety of events such as tree lightings, parades, and an appearance by the jolly old elf, Santa. Canfield Lighting of the Green. 6:30...
Work begins to clean up contaminated Leatherworks site in Girard
A big moment for the city of Girard. Work started this week to clean the land contaminated by the old Ohio Leatherworks business.
JCC of Youngstown providing free home-delivered meals for some Trumbull County seniors
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown along with Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) will be providing free home-delivered meals through the Trumbull County Senior levy for qualifying individuals 60 and over in Trumbull County. Participants will be provided five frozen meals per week delivered to their door free of...
Trumbull Co. water, sewer customers seeing increase in bills
Some Trumbull County residents have noticed increases in their water and sewer bills, and not everyone is happy about it.
Youngstown fire union criticizes station closures; Chief says firefighters need to 'come to work'
After a deadly 24 hours involving a serious vehicle crash and a raging fire in Youngstown, the union representing the city's firefighters is calling the situation "unacceptable." In a statement issued Friday, International Association of Firefighters Local 312 President Jon Racco said there were not enough safety services available to...
Tenants briefly evacuated due to smoke
Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor.
Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley receives $100,000 in school security grant funding
The Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley (MSMV) was awarded $100,000 in grant funding as part of Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine's K-12 School Safety Grant Program. The program aims to help schools with physical security expenses such as security cameras, visitor badging systems, exterior lighting and more. Awards were determined...
Hearing to be held December 21 on potential water rate hikes from MVSD
A hearing date has been scheduled to determine whether or not a potential water rate hike for customers in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District (MVSD) will pass. MVSD Chief Engineer Michael McNinch tells 21 News the hearing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December...
Trumbull County agency hosting hiring event
IIt's from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at their building on North Park Avenue in Warren.
Youngstown tree lighting brings in thousands to kick off holiday season
Enjoying the parade, shopping local, and watching the Christmas tree light up the sky were just a few ways people in Downtown Youngstown kicked off the holidays Friday night. Our 21 WFMJ crew was out and about during the official kick-off to the holiday season here in the Valley. The...
Years Ago | November 30th
Vindicator file photo / November 30, 1990 | Robin Soda, 17, of Niles, a student at the Gordon James Career Center in Lordstown, styled the hair of Josephine Gastor 32 years ago. Vocational education in Trumbull County was facing economic pressure in the 1990s and boards of education were discussing consolidation plans.
Santa spending a weekend in East Palestine
Santa is coming to East Palestine on a fire truck. The East Palestine Firefighter's Association is inviting kids to greet Santa and get a picture with the jolly old elf on three days in December. Santa will be coming down the streets of East Palestine on the following dates:. Friday,...
No injuries after SUV drives through fence in Youngstown
No one was injured Thursday after an SUV drove through a fence on Marshal Street at about 1:45 p.m.
