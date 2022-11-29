ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

More progress made on restoring power outages throughout Valley

More progress has been made in restoring power to residents of the Mahoning and Shenango Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, as of 2:30 p.m., outages in Mahoning County have mostly subsided with just 28 outages reported. Trumbull County is experiencing even more progress, with the county as a whole...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
WKYC

'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
KENT, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown, Canfield, Salem, Grove City 'Light Up' for the holidays Thursday night

The holiday season officially gets underway Thursday night during celebrations in four Valley communities. Austintown, Canfield, Salem, and Grove City have each scheduled observances that include a variety of events such as tree lightings, parades, and an appearance by the jolly old elf, Santa. Canfield Lighting of the Green. 6:30...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 30th

Vindicator file photo / November 30, 1990 | Robin Soda, 17, of Niles, a student at the Gordon James Career Center in Lordstown, styled the hair of Josephine Gastor 32 years ago. Vocational education in Trumbull County was facing economic pressure in the 1990s and boards of education were discussing consolidation plans.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Santa spending a weekend in East Palestine

Santa is coming to East Palestine on a fire truck. The East Palestine Firefighter's Association is inviting kids to greet Santa and get a picture with the jolly old elf on three days in December. Santa will be coming down the streets of East Palestine on the following dates:. Friday,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

