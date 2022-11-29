Man shot by police in Litchfield on Thanksgiving Day dies

A man shot by police after displaying a handgun in a credit union parking lot in Litchfield on Thanksgiving morning died the same day, according to information released by Illinois State Police on Tuesday.

The suspect was 41-year-old Shane Michael Boston, said Melaney Arnold, a spokeswoman for ISP responding to an inquiry from The State Journal-Register.

An online court document from earlier in 2022 listed Boston's residence as Eagarville, a village in Macoupin County.

Boston died after being transported to HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

An ISP trooper, Montgomery County sheriff's deputy and two Litchfield police officers all fired their service weapons, according to an ISP news release last week.

No officers were hit or injured during the incident. ISP didn't say if Boston discharged his gun or how many shots officers fired.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Boston had a pending obstruction of justice case out of Macoupin County.

A charging document alleged that Boston threw a syringe, believed to be drug paraphernalia, into a nearby creek as he was being questioned by police.

Online records showed he pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked/suspended license and a DUI in Montgomery County. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a police officer in 2017, also in Montgomery County.

Boston was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The ISP release said evidence would be submitted to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office after the investigation was completed. ISP said some video of the incident will eventually be made public.

Litchfield is about 45 minutes south of Springfield.

