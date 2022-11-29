Read full article on original website
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for unlawful possession of multiple firearms
U.S. District Judge Ann R. Traum sentenced a Las Vegas man with past felony convictions to 57 months in prison for unlawful possession of six guns on Wednesday.
Man who drove almost double posted speed limit, killing 22-year-old in crash, pleads guilty to misdemeanor
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was driving almost double the speed limit before killing a 22-year-old woman this summer could face a sentence of just months in jail or a fine. Brandon Iglesias, then 18, accepted a plea deal on Thursday to a reduced misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter. North Las Vegas police […]
Judge sentences Las Vegas man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts in coolers
A Las Vegas man who dismembered his acquaintance and drove around with a severed head and body parts will serve a minimum of nearly two decades in prison.
‘It was a situation that I wish could be taken back,’ Man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts discusses murder after sentencing
A Las Vegas man who dismembered a man and drove around with his severed head and body parts last year spoke with 8 News Now hours after his sentencing Thursday.
Former Marine threatened deadly, explosive attack on Las Vegas Strip, police say
A former U.S. Marine threatened a mass attack on the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a large police response where investigators found weapons and military-style explosives in his apartment, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators and documents confirmed.
‘I was just trying to scare him in self-defense,’ Las Vegas man accused of shooting father in neck after school fight
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot a man in the neck in the middle of traffic following a fight at a Las Vegas middle school, an arrest report said.
Police investigate bank robbery in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police officers are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday afternoon in the 3100 block of West Ann Road.
Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel
A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed.
Deadly shooting under investigation in northwestern Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in northwestern Arizona on Wednesday. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 8:43 p.m. to a shooting in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs, about 50 miles southeast of the Nevada state line via U.S. 93.
Man found dead in barrel a month after investigators believe he was killed
Investigators believe 39-year-old Rene Enriquez Jr. was killed at least a month before his body was found, according to court documents obtained by KTNV.
Las Vegas man faces murder charge after shooting woman ‘on accident’
A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge after police said he shot a woman who died a day later from her injuries, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
VIDEO: Police release footage of fugitive arrest in Pahrump in attempted murder, kidnapping case involving elderly woman
Video released by the Nye County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week.
Las Vegas police make arrest after human remains found in barrel in southeast valley
Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...
Accused child killer’s case moved back; trial to begin next year
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son, who was expected to begin his jury trial next week, will now wait to face a judge until October. Brandon Toseland is charged with 12 felonies, including murder, child abuse, kidnapping, and battery domestic violence. Toseland, 36, is accused of killing 4-year-old Mason […]
Nye County Sheriffs arrest fugitive wanted for kidnapping and attempted murder
Ryan Sanders, a fugitive wanted in connection to a kidnapping and attempted murder, was arrested by NCSO detectives and US Marshalls Wednesday night.
Violence against taxi drivers up in 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taxi drivers in Clark County are facing more violence from passengers and other drivers, according to the Taxicab Authority. The authority reports 58 violent crimes against cab drivers so far this year. Up slightly from the 53 reported in 2021 and 27 in 2020. A...
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first...
Las Vegas Metro Police Department having a busy year with commercial robberies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's an operation that took hours. Neighbors on an otherwise quiet street near Rancho and Sahara watching as police removed a truckload of stolen goods. Everything from computers to small appliances to golf clubs. A criminal enterprise permanently out of business, and three men under...
Board revokes Las Vegas plumbing contractor’s license after elderly woman’s home ‘left in shambles’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Contractors Board has revoked a license to of a Las Vegas plumbing contractor. According to the board, an 88-year-old woman was forced to live in a converted garage because her home was “left in shambles for months.”. In a news release,...
Las Vegas police warn of growing cybercrime targeting children
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning about a growing cybercrime that targets children. Officers stated in a Twitter post that they are investigating more cases of “Sextortion” which is where criminals try to extort their victims by threatening to publicly reveal their sexual activity. Police said they are teaming […]
