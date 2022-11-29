ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly shooting under investigation in northwestern Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in northwestern Arizona on Wednesday. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 8:43 p.m. to a shooting in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs, about 50 miles southeast of the Nevada state line via U.S. 93.
DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ
8 News Now

Accused child killer’s case moved back; trial to begin next year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son, who was expected to begin his jury trial next week, will now wait to face a judge until October. Brandon Toseland is charged with 12 felonies, including murder, child abuse, kidnapping, and battery domestic violence. Toseland, 36, is accused of killing 4-year-old Mason […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Violence against taxi drivers up in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taxi drivers in Clark County are facing more violence from passengers and other drivers, according to the Taxicab Authority. The authority reports 58 violent crimes against cab drivers so far this year. Up slightly from the 53 reported in 2021 and 27 in 2020. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police warn of growing cybercrime targeting children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning about a growing cybercrime that targets children. Officers stated in a Twitter post that they are investigating more cases of “Sextortion” which is where criminals try to extort their victims by threatening to publicly reveal their sexual activity. Police said they are teaming […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

