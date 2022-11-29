Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 wing Tyler Betsey planning IU basketball visit: “He’s a sniper”
When it comes to bringing high end recruiting talent on campus — IU basketball has been on a roll of late. The Hoosiers had eight prospects on campus for their win over North Carolina, and they followed several elite prospects over the last few months. The trend will continue...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis discuss win over North Carolina
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discusses a 77-65 win over North Carolina on Wednesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the postgame press conference were Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (7-0) will travel to Rutgers on Saturday for their Big Ten opener.
thedailyhoosier.com
Tom Crean says it was worse than you think when he took over at IU
Tom Crean knew he was walking into a difficult situation at Indiana in the aftermath of Kelvin Sampson being fired and looming NCAA sanctions. But he said this week it was worse than what he ever could have imagined. And much of that had to do with the roster he inherited.
thedailyhoosier.com
In win over North Carolina, Indiana shows its style can work against anyone
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It wasn’t always pretty. Indiana men’s basketball had to battle hard against North Carolina — as you’d expect. Foul trouble piled up, some shots didn’t fall, some stretches of tough basketball. Some primary rotation players struggled to make an impact. But...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (12/2)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 5 IU women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina in rout
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No Grace Berger, no problem. Indiana women’s basketball faced a top-10 opponent in just its second game since the All-American went down with a knee injury, and the Hoosiers didn’t miss a beat. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers dominated No. 6 North Carolina for much of the evening and ran away with a 87-63 win Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football hires Bostad as offensive line coach
Per reports, Indiana football is hiring Wisconsin’s Bob Bostad as offensive line coach. Scott Rousell of Football Scoop was the first to report the news. Bostad is the first change to Tom Allen’s staff this offseason. He just finished his fifth year of his second stint in Madison, though only spending 2022 as offensive line coach. He coached inside linebackers from 2017 through 2021.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: North Carolina at Indiana game day essentials
No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at No. 10 Indiana (6-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Brooke Weisbrod) Stream: Watch ESPN. IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network. Indiana is a 7-point favorite. KenPom Projected Score: No. 10 Indiana 74 No. 22...
thedailyhoosier.com
“I haven’t beat Rutgers” — The reality of ascending the Big Ten ladder starts Saturday
“I haven’t beat Rutgers since I’ve been here.”. It was a bit startling to hear Trayce Jackson-Davis say those words on Wednesday evening just after Indiana’s 77-65 win over North Carolina. From an IU basketball standpoint, Rutgers was a welcome addition to the Big Ten when they...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: North Carolina’s Hubert Davis previews matchup with Indiana
Watch as North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis discussed a matchup with Indiana this week. The No. 10 Hoosiers (6-0) and No. 18 Tar Heels (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) in Bloomington. Video credit – Tar Heel Illustrated. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football provides update on Dexter Williams’ knee injury
The IU football program provided an update Wednesday on the injury suffered by quarterback Dexter Williams II over the weekend. Running to his left in the first quarter Saturday in the Old Oaken Bucket game, Williams planted on his right leg and it appeared to give out. He suffered a major knee injury.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: 2022 postseason transfer portal tracker and other roster activity
It is going to be another wild offseason across college football. Follow along as this page, that you can find on the IU football drop-down menu, will be regularly updated as players come and go via the transfer portal. Other player decisions and roster moves such as those returning for...
