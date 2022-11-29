ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

No. 5 IU women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina in rout

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No Grace Berger, no problem. Indiana women’s basketball faced a top-10 opponent in just its second game since the All-American went down with a knee injury, and the Hoosiers didn’t miss a beat. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers dominated No. 6 North Carolina for much of the evening and ran away with a 87-63 win Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
IU football hires Bostad as offensive line coach

Per reports, Indiana football is hiring Wisconsin’s Bob Bostad as offensive line coach. Scott Rousell of Football Scoop was the first to report the news. Bostad is the first change to Tom Allen’s staff this offseason. He just finished his fifth year of his second stint in Madison, though only spending 2022 as offensive line coach. He coached inside linebackers from 2017 through 2021.
IU basketball: North Carolina at Indiana game day essentials

No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at No. 10 Indiana (6-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Brooke Weisbrod) Stream: Watch ESPN. IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network. Indiana is a 7-point favorite. KenPom Projected Score: No. 10 Indiana 74 No. 22...
Watch: North Carolina’s Hubert Davis previews matchup with Indiana

Watch as North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis discussed a matchup with Indiana this week. The No. 10 Hoosiers (6-0) and No. 18 Tar Heels (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) in Bloomington. Video credit – Tar Heel Illustrated. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
IU football provides update on Dexter Williams’ knee injury

The IU football program provided an update Wednesday on the injury suffered by quarterback Dexter Williams II over the weekend. Running to his left in the first quarter Saturday in the Old Oaken Bucket game, Williams planted on his right leg and it appeared to give out. He suffered a major knee injury.
