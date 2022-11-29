ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

abc27 News

1 killed after vehicle fell on train tracks in Perry County

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed in a fatal accident involving a train in Perry County on Tuesday morning, according to the Perry County Coroner. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Oliver Township. According to the coroner, the victim was driving on Lower Bailey Road when he […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash causing delays on I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing significant delays on I-283 in Dauphin County. Traffic is backing up in the northbound lanes near Exit 2, PA-441, Lindle Road. Stay with WGAL for updates. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get...
WGAL

Police investigation in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

School bus crashes in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus slid off an icy road and crashed Tuesday morning in Mifflin County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. There were three students on the bus when the crash happened. Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash

WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

3 killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people, including two girls under the age of one, were killed in a Franklin County crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 5900 block of Little Cove Road, west of Mercersburg. Police said the driver, 59-year-old Mary Gordon, lost control of her...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police continue their search for missing Lykens woman

LYKENS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County woman. 37-year-old Nicole McCartney was last seen by family members on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. McCartney is reported to be about 5-foot-2, and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Troopers...
LYKENS, PA
abc27 News

Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Update: Police find missing York County man

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. Garrison had last been […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Woman dies following crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a 59-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash. According to the coroner, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the unrestrained female driver was traveling in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Franklin County when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
