Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday. Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 […]
1 killed after vehicle fell on train tracks in Perry County
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed in a fatal accident involving a train in Perry County on Tuesday morning, according to the Perry County Coroner. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Oliver Township. According to the coroner, the victim was driving on Lower Bailey Road when he […]
Crash causing delays on I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing significant delays on I-283 in Dauphin County. Traffic is backing up in the northbound lanes near Exit 2, PA-441, Lindle Road. Stay with WGAL for updates. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get...
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
School bus crashes in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus slid off an icy road and crashed Tuesday morning in Mifflin County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. There were three students on the bus when the crash happened. Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance...
3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
Three people hurt, horse euthanized after crash in Cumberland County
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were hospitalized, and a horse was euthanized after a crash in Cumberland County on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Centerville Road near the intersection of Greenspring Road in West Pennsboro Township. Police said a 2002...
Amish Family Hospitalized, Horse Killed Following Horse-Buggy Crash: Pennsylvania State Police
An Amish woman was airlifted with "serious head injuries," two other family members have been hospitalized, and a horse has been killed following a serious crash involving a horse-and-buggy in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Dec. 4, Pennsylvania state police say. 31-year-old Stephanie M. Horne of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with...
3 killed in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people, including two girls under the age of one, were killed in a Franklin County crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 5900 block of Little Cove Road, west of Mercersburg. Police said the driver, 59-year-old Mary Gordon, lost control of her...
Update: Little Cove Road crash leaves woman, two baby girls dead, six others injured
A 59-year-old woman and two baby girls died as the result of a crash in Warren Township in southwestern Franklin County early Sunday, Dec. 4. Another woman and five other children suffered moderate to severe injuries. They all were unrestrained in a northbound 2018 Dodge Journey that ran off Little...
Pennsylvania State Police release photos of missing Dauphin County woman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a woman who was reported missing in Dauphin County. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. She is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police released the following description of McCartney:
State Police continue their search for missing Lykens woman
LYKENS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County woman. 37-year-old Nicole McCartney was last seen by family members on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. McCartney is reported to be about 5-foot-2, and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Troopers...
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
Update: Police find missing York County man
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. Garrison had last been […]
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
Two Infants, Woman Killed, Six Hospitalized Following Crash At Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline
Nine people from Chambersburg were in a deadly single-vehicle crash near the Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline on Sunday, Dec. 4, authorities say. 59-year-old Mary Gordon lost control of her vehicle and crashed her 2018 Dodge Journey into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:5…
Camp Hill Police trying to ID person caught on camera fleeing crash scene
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill police are asking for the public's help to identify a person seen fleeing a crash scene. The crash happened Monday at the intersection of North 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. Police said the driver ran a red light and slammed into a Honda...
Coroner: Woman dies following crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a 59-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash. According to the coroner, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the unrestrained female driver was traveling in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Franklin County when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Police release statement about Lancaster County incident Monday night
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a call in East Lampeter Township on Monday. It happened along the first block of Highland Drive around 8:35 p.m. Initially police did not comment on what was going on. Tuesday morning, The East Lampeter Township Police Department...
Driver of souped-up Dodge Challenger eludes officers across Dauphin County until surprise crash ending
Officers arrested a 21-year-old man after a high-speed chase Saturday night that spanned about 11 miles across Dauphin County and ended with the suspect smashing into a Penbrook police SUV, according to police. The pursuit started with an officer in Steelton and later involved officers from at least three additional...
