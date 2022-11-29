ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
STANFORD, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

ONE Lexington poetry contest to fight violence with words

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Addressing the issue of gun violence is never an easy subject, but it can be even harder with kids. About 40 eighth graders at Crawford Middle School were part of ONE Lexington’s “We Are One” poetry contest, a creative opportunity for them to share their experiences with gun violence and inspire the community to act through their words.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

How Lexington’s AVOL plans to end HIV by 2030

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Thursday is World AIDS Day, and one Lexington agency is taking a pause to honor the last 41 years of fighting one of the deadliest viruses on the planet and looks toward a future where it is no longer a threat. According to AIDS...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Funeral held for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown Jr.

Kentucky has said its final farewell to Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. A private service was held Wednesday at the State Capitol as loved ones remembered the moments that made Brown’s life one well lived. Funeral held for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown …. Kentucky has said its...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree

When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
FLORIDA STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington YMCA collecting food to feed 100 families

The Whitaker Family YMCA in Lexington is collecting food to help feed. Lexington YMCA collecting food to feed 100 families. The Whitaker Family YMCA in Lexington is collecting food to help feed. Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers …. On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say a suspect shot during an alleged attempted burglary Friday morning at an apartment in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road is now charged. Police say the suspect is charged with Burglary and Wanton Endangerment, and is currently being treated at a hospital...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Berea food bank giving meals to last a week

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. in honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. Dec. 1: Mortgages, gamers, and Hot Pockets shorts. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Southern Lights Experience returned some childhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Southern Lights Experience at the Kentucky Horse Park gave some children their childhood back. They were treated to the full Southern Lights Experience. The families are served by an organization called A Kid Again which provides adventures for children with life-threatening illnesses. it was a chance for families to forget about the stress of their challenges at least for one night.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy