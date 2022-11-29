Twitter usage and new user signups have gone up since Elon Musk’s takeover. While that doesn’t necessarily mean the platform has gotten better or worse, it’s evident that more people are now using it than before. And, the company wants to keep them engaged on the platform for longer. It has started showing recommended tweets to all users. Twitter says it is now surfacing recommendations to even those who have never seen them in the past.

1 DAY AGO