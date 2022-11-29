Read full article on original website
Spotify Wrapped 2022 starts rolling out today!
Spotify has already started to roll out its annual Wrapped series. Showing you how much music you listened to this year, and what your tastes were in 2022. It’s a pretty big deal actually, especially on Twitter. In fact the hashtag, #SpotifyWrapped is already trending on Twitter. And it’ll likely be trending for a few days. This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, since Spotify does have 433 million subscribers.
Elon Musk meets Apple CEO, resolves the App Store misunderstanding
Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook have mended their differences. The two CEOs recently met at the latter’s headquarters in California and set things right. Musk said they had a “good conversation” during the meeting and resolved the App Store “misunderstanding.”. Earlier this...
Spotify CEO says Apple "gives itself every advantage"
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has again attacked Apple amid the iPhone maker’s threats to remove the Twitter app from the App Store. Ek accused Apple of giving itself “every advantage” and “stifling innovation and hurting consumers.”. Spotify and Apple have been in a legal fight for...
Google adds "Speaker labels" to the Pixel Recorder app
Google announced an interesting update for its voice recorder app during the Pixel 7 series launch in October. The company said the app would soon be able to identify multiple speakers and add voice labels for them in the recording transcript. Called “Speaker labels,” the new feature is now rolling out to users.
Twitter is showing recommended tweets to everyone
Twitter usage and new user signups have gone up since Elon Musk’s takeover. While that doesn’t necessarily mean the platform has gotten better or worse, it’s evident that more people are now using it than before. And, the company wants to keep them engaged on the platform for longer. It has started showing recommended tweets to all users. Twitter says it is now surfacing recommendations to even those who have never seen them in the past.
Twitter is less safe under Elon Musk: former head of safety
Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, has said that the social media platform isn’t as safe since Elon Musk’s takeover as it was before. He hinted that Musk may have fired a little too many employees. The lack of experienced people in the policy and safety areas may hurt Twitter, according to Engadget. Roth was speaking at an event hosted by the Knight Foundation.
Google turns your phone into an arcade with Shopper Hopper
For Black Friday, Google released a new mobile game. However, it wasn’t released to the Google Play Store. Rather, it was released to the Google Store. It’s called Shopper Hopper, and it seems to take some inspiration from Crossy Road. Black Friday was last week, and Google had...
Musk's proposed Twitter changes may not work: former employee
Twitter recently announced that it is “embracing public testing” as it embarks on a new journey. “We will make mistakes, we will learn, and we will also get things right,” the company said. That’s essentially a finessed version of an Elon Musk tweet from a few weeks ago where he said “Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months,” keeping what may work and changing what doesn’t. But a former employee has suggested that the company may not have much success with the proposed changes.
Google rolling out group E2E encryption for Google messages
Earlier this year, Google announced that it’s going to bring E2E encryption to groups in Google Messages. Now, according to 9To5Google, the company is starting to roll this out, as some users are starting to see this functionality. E2E encryption is extremely important nowadays. Nobody wants to have their...
LinkedIn's Focused Inbox will make your DMs less annoying
LinkedIn can be a great platform for connecting with business contacts across your industry. It has a DMs system that lets you directly contact and interact with people. According to Engadget, LinkedIn has a new Focused Inbox that will help make the messaging experience on LinkedIn better. The next message...
Discord launches server subscriptions for server owners
Discord server subscriptions are now in place, allowing server owners to add a subscription to their server for users to become a part of it. This new feature makes it possible to bring in some extra income and can be a nice little way earn supplemental income on the side. The nice thing here is that it provides server owners with an opportunity to make some cash.
Google online trackers amount to nearly half of all internet trackers
Data analysis from VPN service provider Atlas VPN has come up with records showing the internet presence of Google online trackers. From the firm’s findings, Google owns over 49.9% of online trackers that are currently on the internet. This further strengthens previous reports about Google’s widespread use of cross-site tracking technology.
Here's what is coming to HBO MAX in December 2022
Wondering what is making its way over to HBO MAX in December 2022? Well, we have you covered here. HBO MAX has quite a few shows and movies arriving on the service this month. Including a handful of originals. Gossip Girl season 2 kicks off on HBO MAX on December...
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards are coming up soon and if you’re planning to watch them we have you covered on how and where to see everything from the broadcast. If this is going to be your first time watching The Game Awards, you’re likely in for a treat. The show generally focuses mostly on the “awards” aspect and announcing who won awards categories like Game of The Year, Best Art Direction, Best Community and more.
Google Play's best app & game awards for 2022 are official
Google has announced Google Play’s best app and game awards for 2022. As is the case every year, Google picks the best Play Store software across a number of categories, and this year’s winners are official. Google Play’s app and game awards for 2022 are now official.
Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 shares plans for its future
Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is arguably the most active person on the platform. He regularly shares updates about what’s happening at the company and what’s to come in the future as he looks to reshape the social network into “the town square of the internet” where everyone can speak their hearts out with lesser restrictions and moderation. The company has now issued an official statement detailing how it plans to go about Musk’s proposed changes for Twitter 2.0.
Google One VPN rollout started for the Pixel 7 series
Some of you may recall that Google talked about Google One VPN during the Pixel 7 launch event. This was one of the features Google announced, but it was not available at launch. The company said that it’s “coming soon”. Wel. It seems like the Google One VPN rollout has started.
The Nothing Phone (1) will get the Android 13 beta soon
The Nothing Phone (1) was one of the most anticipated Android phones of the year, and it delivered on its promise of being unique. However, now that the hype has died down, Nothing phone users are looking forward to Android 13 coming to the device. Thanks to 91Mobiles, we know that the Android 13 beta is coming to the Nothing Phone (1).
Google may soon drastically improve Pixel OTA updates
Google is looking to drastically improve Pixel OTA updates. What do we mean by that? Well, they’re about to become faster, a lot faster. This information comes from Mishaal Rahman, as Google submitted a new patch to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Google is looking to drastically improve...
OnePlus is promising 4 OxygenOS updates, but there's bad news
OnePlus announced today that it is upping its software guarantees to four generations of major OS updates, and five years of security patches. But there is a catch here. Actually, there’s a couple of catches. OnePlus mentions that this is for “selected devices” and it’s only for devices that...
