Stephen A. Smith on Jerry Jones situation: ‘If I was in that press room, I would have asked LeBron about it’
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith applauded Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for holding the media accountable for not asking him a question about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. James, who is often asked to comment on many issues in the world, including the recent controversy with Brooklyn Nets guard...
Lakers legend Pau Gasol announces major life update
Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol shared some amazing life news on Wednesday, as he and his wife welcomed their second child into the world. It’s a wonderful moment for the Gasol family, and it’s great to see that everything has gone well with the birth of Gasol’s son. The two-time NBA champion also has a daughter, Elisabet Gianna Gasol, who was born in September of 2020.
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James after Lakers star brings up infamous 1957 desegregation photo
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently criticized members of the media for not asking him about the photo that depicts Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looking on as white students tried to stop desegregation at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. After some time, Jones has...
Report: Bucks star Khris Middleton plans to make season debut vs. Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star wing Khris Middleton reportedly will make his 2022-23 season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. The Bucks have gotten off to a strong start this season without Middleton, going 15-5 in their first 20 games. Middleton has been out recovering from wrist surgery that he had in the offseason.
Report: Lakers have had ‘internal discussions’ about trading for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic
The Los Angeles Lakers have had “internal discussions” about trading for Chicago Bulls veterans DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. The potential trade package for DeRozan and Vucevic would include guard Russell Westbrook and the Lakes’ first-round picks in the 2027 and 2029 NBA drafts.
Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers top Magic
Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Evan Mobley had 19 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 107-96 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
LeBron James can’t stop praising Austin Reaves’ basketball IQ after Lakers win 128-109 over Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have enough productive role players or complementary players to be a championship contender, but they do have one in Austin Reaves. Reaves had a very efficient 22 points in Wednesday’s 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James praised him right after the final horn.
LeBron James calls out reporters for not asking him about Jerry Jones desegregation photo
After LeBron James scored a superefficient 31 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, he fielded the usual basketball-related questions during his postgame presser. But when it ended, he asked the journalists present why none of them had asked him about...
Report: Lakers are weighing 3 different paths for a potential trade
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are weighing three different paths for a potential trade this season, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Los Angeles’ options include a potential Russell Westbrook trade, moving Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley in a package deal or doing two separate deals to fix the roster.
Report: Lakers expected to make trade by next month
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have finally found their groove, winning six of their last eight games to move to 8-12 on the season. Despite that improvement, they only sit in 13th place in the Western Conference and are currently outside of the playoff picture. The team is reportedly weighing three different paths for a potential trade.
Shaquille O’Neal annihilates ‘little teenage kid’ Rudy Gobert for complaining about Wolves fans booing team
Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been pretty disappointing so far this season. They currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with an 11-11 record. Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has now offered some tough words to the French national. It began after some Wolves...
Former NBA player fires back at Shannon Sharpe for defending LeBron James’ comment on Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been in the news lately because of his appearance in a photo from 1957. In the photo, a group of white students are attempting to stop desegregation at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. Soon after the story broke, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James expressed his displeasure with the media for not asking him about the photo.
