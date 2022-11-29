ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers legend Pau Gasol announces major life update

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol shared some amazing life news on Wednesday, as he and his wife welcomed their second child into the world. It’s a wonderful moment for the Gasol family, and it’s great to see that everything has gone well with the birth of Gasol’s son. The two-time NBA champion also has a daughter, Elisabet Gianna Gasol, who was born in September of 2020.
Report: Lakers expected to make trade by next month

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have finally found their groove, winning six of their last eight games to move to 8-12 on the season. Despite that improvement, they only sit in 13th place in the Western Conference and are currently outside of the playoff picture. The team is reportedly weighing three different paths for a potential trade.
Former NBA player fires back at Shannon Sharpe for defending LeBron James’ comment on Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been in the news lately because of his appearance in a photo from 1957. In the photo, a group of white students are attempting to stop desegregation at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. Soon after the story broke, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James expressed his displeasure with the media for not asking him about the photo.
