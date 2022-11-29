Tornado warnings issued throughout Mississippi. Here's what you need to know

Just across the Mississippi River bridge from Natchez are the Louisiana towns of Vidalia, Ferriday and other communities where there are people who have health care coverage through the expansion of Medicaid. Those Louisianans, if they are in the correct Medicaid health care network, can obtain medical services across the bridge in Mississippi at Merit […] The post Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO