ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms

Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
ewrestlingnews.com

Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW

William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
ewrestlingnews.com

Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio

Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jimmy Korderas Believes Ronda Rousey Isn’t “Comfortable” As A Heel

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes that Ronda Rousey isn’t comfortable in her current role as a heel. Rousey returned to WWE to win the Women’s Royal Rumble in January of this year and is in her second reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion. Despite initially returning as...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE Status, Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match

A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. This update comes on the heels of a report that Dunn was not backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. There has been no word of him potentially leaving.
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Roman Reigns Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud

The WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 featured a spot between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that went a little awry, resulting in some backstage heat between the two men. Despite the friction following the match, it’s reported that Reigns will continue to work with Owens.
ewrestlingnews.com

Ethan Page & Matt Hardy Reportedly Wrote Their AEW Storyline

The Firm and Matt Hardy have been circling around one another in a storyline on AEW television. The storyline has reportedly been the brainchild of Hardy and Ethan Page. Hardy has been locked into a storyline alongside Private Party in which The Firm have acquired their contracts. The angle has unfolded largely on the AEW YouTube show, AEW Dark. The storyline has been mostly well-received by fans, and Fightful Select reports that it was “almost entirely creatively developed” by Hardy and Page.
ewrestlingnews.com

The Reason Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings

While the feud between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli continued on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Ocho wasn’t in attendance at the show. There was a segment on the show that featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (minus Chris Jericho) and Castagnoli. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jericho had a tour date with Fozzy in Australia, so he wasn’t able to appear live. The tour will be ending on December 4th.
ewrestlingnews.com

Potential Spoiler On Interesting Bray Wyatt Prop Being Used On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Following his WWE return back at the end of Extreme Rules in October, Bray Wyatt quickly started feuding with LA Knight, leading to Knight being attacked backstage. Wyatt has denied being the person behind the attacks, with many believing them to be the work of Uncle Howdy. When Wyatt made his WWE return, he was wearing a new mask that he had not worn before and has not worn since his return to the company.
ewrestlingnews.com

Injury Update On Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is working hard to make his WWE return. As previously noted, Rhodes was reportedly “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. The latest update comes from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com as Meltzer’s report states Rhodes’ recovery is going “well” and...
ewrestlingnews.com

Sgt. Slaughter Recalls Reconciling With Vince McMahon, Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling for a recent interview. The Sarge discussed a falling out with Vince McMahon over Slaughter’s G.I. Joe action figure deal with Hasbro, and how they eventually reconciled. Highlights of the interview (as well as a video clip) are...
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Reveals Two Modern Day WWE Superstars He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently opened up about who he wishes he could have wrestled in his prime. On his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows, Foley stated that he wishes he could have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Star Believes He’s Heading Towards Roman Reigns’ Level

Austin Theory has opened up on the WWE character change he has undergone in recent months. Theory didn’t see his failed Money in the Bank cash-in as a misstep like many fans did. Instead, he thinks he is now heading towards being a main event player in WWE. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Is Open To Ricky Steamboat Having His Last Match In AEW

This past Sunday, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring for Big Time Wrestling by teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to beat Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It marked Steamboat’s first match since 2010. AEW President Tony Khan recently said he would welcome the WWE Hall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy