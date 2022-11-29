Read full article on original website
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
WMUR.com
Prince and princess of Wales wrap up Boston visit with Earthshot Prize ceremony
BOSTON — As the prince and princess of Wales wrap up their royal visit to Boston on Friday, the couple is hosting the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. After touring the city of Boston together for the past two days, the prince and princess of Wales took their own paths on Friday.
Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor
EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
WATCH: Massachusetts Boy Dressed As Royal Guard Hand Flowers To Will, Kate
A young boy from Brookline got to his own audience with British Royalty, thanks to his fantastic fashion sense, reports said. Henry Dynov-Teixeira, age 8, dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard as Prince William and Princess Catherine left Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday, Dec.…
Crowd gathers ahead of public Boston appearance by Prince William, Princess Kate
A small crowd started to gather in front of Boston City Hall Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of Prince William and Princess Kate even as rain started to trickle down and the weather reminded people of London’s well-known overcast skies. The Royal couple was expected to have lunch with Gov....
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in Boston with eyes on the Earthshot Prize
BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William’s...
Boston’s Roadways to Experience ‘Carmageddon’ This Weekend
If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst-ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
Dartmouth Man Has ‘Really Cool’ Brush With Royalty in Boston [VIDEO]
Dartmouth native Dylan Santos was feet away from royalty in Boston Wednesday and we had to find out what it felt like for him. Earlier this week we shared the news that Prince William and Princess Kate were Boston-bound for a three-day visit. Well, they're here. Interesting fact: The couple...
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
Boston Magazine
Eight Destination-Worthy Brunch Spots beyond Boston
Tuck into midday meals starring seafood, ube-coconut pancakes, and more—just a short drive from the city. Brunch is basically a vacation of a meal. When else can you bury your normal-life woes and worries under a stack of caramelized-banana-topped pancakes and the horseradish pulp at the bottom of your bloody mary? With that “escaping the everyday grind” in mind, now’s your chance to hit up these destination-worthy brunch spots. Since they’re all a quick jaunt from Boston, you won’t even need to pack luggage.
offmetro.com
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts
We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Ukrainian artist holds her homeland in her heart and her art
Wednesday, December 7th — Tonight, we head to the studio of a Newmarket sculptor who pours her emotions into her work. Originally from Ukraine, Natasha Dikareva transforms clay into familiar figures, all connected to her love of the natural world, and some now bearing the scars of war. Plus,...
NECN
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price
The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Walter Long, Nashua
Ever hear of Walter Long? He was a movie star from Nashua NH, I’ll tell you the story on New Hampshire Chronicle.
