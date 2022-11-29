ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor

EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
Boston’s Roadways to Experience ‘Carmageddon’ This Weekend

If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst-ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
Eight Destination-Worthy Brunch Spots beyond Boston

Tuck into midday meals starring seafood, ube-coconut pancakes, and more—just a short drive from the city. Brunch is basically a vacation of a meal. When else can you bury your normal-life woes and worries under a stack of caramelized-banana-topped pancakes and the horseradish pulp at the bottom of your bloody mary? With that “escaping the everyday grind” in mind, now’s your chance to hit up these destination-worthy brunch spots. Since they’re all a quick jaunt from Boston, you won’t even need to pack luggage.
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts

We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price

The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
