CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of a now-bankrupt crypto empire, said he "didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone." "Clearly I made a lot of mistakes," Bankman-Fried said in a virtual appearance at the New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York. "There are things I would do anything to do over again... I was shocked by what happened this month."

2 DAYS AGO