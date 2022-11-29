Read full article on original website
Related
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
WRAL
Binance still has big growth plans despite crypto market meltdown
CNN — Binance is expanding into new markets even as the crypto industry grapples with turmoil unleashed by the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange has acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto exchange registered in Japan, Binance said on its website Wednesday. The deal would allow Binance to enter the world's third biggest economy as a regulated entity.
WRAL
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Look, I screwed up'
CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of a now-bankrupt crypto empire, said he "didn't ever try to commit fraud on anyone." "Clearly I made a lot of mistakes," Bankman-Fried said in a virtual appearance at the New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York. "There are things I would do anything to do over again... I was shocked by what happened this month."
Comments / 0