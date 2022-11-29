Since October’s loss to Tennessee, any hopes for a berth in the College Football Playoff have been seen as a longshot for Alabama football. Many fans have already turned their attention to 2023. However, it’s never good to count Nick Saban and the Tide out. A resurgent November for Alabama, and the stumbling of some other CFP hopefuls had seemingly provided the opportunity for the Tide to slide in the backdoor. Nick Saban should personally hand write Shane Beamer a Christmas card, as the Gamecocks removed both Tennessee and Clemson as potential barriers to the big dance. “Big Game Jimbo” finally made good on his ridiculous contract, spoiling any chance LSU had, even if they had no chance of beating Georgia this Saturday. Most importantly, Ohio State laid a giant egg against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan by getting trounced at home,

