Murfreesboro, NC

Ridgecroft advances three teams to Cobbs tourney finals

AHOSKIE – Ridgecroft School will be represented by three of its teams in the championship round of the second annual Doug Cobbs Scholarship Basketball Tournament. The school’s jayvee girls, varsity girls and varsity boys all won on Thursday night in the tournament semifinals. Varsity Girls. Ridgecroft – 59...
AHOSKIE, NC
Pratt hired as HCPS Superintendent

WINTON – Hertford County Public Schools (HCPS) has a new leader. At their meeting here Monday night, the Hertford County Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Dr. Jesse Pratt as the next superintendent of HCPS. Dr. Pratt will take office on Jan. 3, 2023. Expressing his gratitude for...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
Brunet Parker gave more than 100 percent

WINTON – A long career with Hertford County Public Schools (HCPS) came to a close at the end of November. Brunet Parker, the district’s Public Information Officer, retired from her position after more than 30 years serving with the local school system. A retirement celebration was held at...
WINTON, NC
Governor offers reward in Hertford County murder

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper announced today (Thursday) that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Patrice Faison, age 38. On January 22, 2021, at approximately 8 pm,...
AHOSKIE, NC
Powell participates in Macy’s Parade

NEW YORK, NY – A local cheerleader from Gates County was among about 500 selected from all over the country by Spirit of America to cheer at the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held Nov. 24 in New York City. J’Yanah Powell is a member of Geaux...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Teach For America launches tutoring initiative with Bertie County Public Schools

Teach For America North Carolina announced on Nov. 15 their launch of the Ignite Fellowship, a high-impact tutoring initiative in partnership with Bertie County Public Schools that provides customized small group learning opportunities for students designed to accelerate learning and foster belonging. Sourced from a national talent pool of exceptional...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC

