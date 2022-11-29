Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting leads to multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side
No one is in custody.
Man Fatally Shot in Greater Grand Crossing, Causing Vehicular Crash
A man is dead and a woman is injured after a fatal shooting led to a vehicular crash on Chicago’s South Side on Thursday evening. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 7500 block of South Eberhart in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man...
NBC Chicago
WB I-90 in Hammond Closed After UPS Truck Catches Fire, Crashes Off Bridge and Dangles Into River
Westbound lanes on Interstate 90 in Northwest Indiana remain closed after a UPS semi-truck caught fire, crashed off of a bridge and dangled between two overpasses into a river below, officials say. According to Indiana Toll Road authorities, the accident occurred around 2 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
fox32chicago.com
Man accidentally shoots 3-year-old in West Side home while attempting to holster gun: police
CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot a 3-year-old boy on Chicago's West Side Thursday night while attempting to holster the weapon. At about 8:24 p.m., the man and child were in a home in the 100 block of North Latrobe when the man attempted to holster a gun and struck the boy in the shin.
CPS teacher fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side
CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher was shot and killed while driving on the city’s South Side Monday evening. Quentine Carradine, 49, was traveling in a car westbound near the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head by an unknown individual. He was transported to the […]
Police: Woman dies after hitting pothole while riding motorcycle in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she hit a pothole while riding a motorcycle and crashed Monday evening in Chicago, according to police. The woman was riding the motorcycle around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue when she hit the pothole and fell off, according to the Chicago Police […]
2 shot in Palatine apartment complex lot
PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night. According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Bullets miss man after 3 suspects open fire on his vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man suffered only minor injuries Wednesday morning when three gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Around 11:48 a.m., police say the male victim was in his vehicle in the 700 block of East 111th Street when a black Chrysler 300 drove up and three unknown occupants inside fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night. Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.
15-year-old boy dies after being shot on Englewood porch
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Tuesday evening. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Zumareyan Bledsoe. Police said two unidentified men armed with handguns approached the 15-year-old, who was sitting on a residential porch, in the 700 block of West […]
fox32chicago.com
Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
Man dies after being shot in face in Chicago’s Little Village
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot in the face in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 30th Street. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to Mount […]
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no longer any service alerts for the […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
Officials Release New Details After 5 Found Dead in Buffalo Grove Home
Hours after making a horrifying discovery, officials released new information Thursday on those found dead inside a Buffalo Grove home following a "domestic-related" incident. Authorities had already revealed that two children were among the victims, but officials later released the names and ages of all five who were found during a well-being check in the northwest Chicago suburb.
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
Metra: pedestrian hit by train in Arlington Heights dead
A Metra UP Northwest train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Arlington Heights. The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the railroad crossing at Ridge and Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights police said.
NBC Chicago
