iheart.com
City Robbery Spree Suspect Arrested
Rochester police say they've arrested the suspect in a robbery spree. 41-year-old Jessica York allegedly robbed 3 city businesses at gunpoint from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. York was arrested downtown shortly before noon yesterday with a BB gun. She faces robbery and grand larceny.
WHEC TV-10
Murder arrest for shooting on Norton Street in November
iheart.com
MCSO: Serial Catalytic Converter Thief Arrested
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it has nabbed a serial catalytic converter thief. 32-year-old Vasily Maksimchuk of Greece was arrested in a stolen car on Saint Paul Street in Rochester Monday. Deputies say he was wanted on catalytic converter thefts throughout the state. He's charged with auto stripping and...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for gun & ammo possession following 2021 chase & crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parole absconder and seven-time felon who led police on a chase that ended with a crash in the 19th Ward is heading to federal prison. Charles Holley, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
WHEC TV-10
Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison
RPD: Man arrested on Roycroft Dr. for gun charges
One of the handguns the suspect used in the construction of the weapon was reported stolen.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after stabbing on Weyl Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are on the hunt for the person who stabbed a man on Weyl Street. RPD had the area cordoned off for several hours last night during the investigation. Officers tell us the 31-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to...
Father of slain 12-year-old speaks out, wants suspect-at-large caught
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Last Monday, 12-year-old Juan Lopez was gunned down in the area of Atkinson Street and Reynolds Street in the City. It immediately prompted the mayor, police chief, and faith leaders to demand action and greater accountability. Thursday, Juan’s father, Jose Lopez, spoke out. He wants this case– still unsolved– locked up […]
17-year-old arrested after possessing gun, driving stolen car
Upon approaching the car, officers found the teenager asleep at the wheel.
13 WHAM
Police investigating suspicious death at facility on Dewey Avenue
UPDATE: The employee who died has been identified as Brittni Iverson, 33. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a woman's death that's been deemed suspicious at a group home on Dewey Avenue. Officers responded to Edgerton Square, a facility run by DePaul Addiction Services, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating death of DePaul employee Brittni Iverson after reported fight inside a building
WHEC TV-10
Feds: Rochester infant’s suspected fatal overdose triggers investigation into drug trafficking ring
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A six-month-old is Monroe County’s youngest victim of a drug overdose this year. The child was found in an apartment on Jay Street, unconscious and not breathing, on Aug. 1. The child’s grandmother told first responders she had pulled a baggie of heroin from his mouth.
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
WHEC TV-10
Two 13-year-olds facing charges for smuggling loaded gun into Rochester school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two students are facing charges after a loaded revolver was discovered inside a school in Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl was charged with bringing a gun to a charter school. Police say this time a boy brought a revolver into Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence without security catching it.
Rochester pawn shop owner sentenced after selling $6M worth of stolen items
Another pawn shop, known as Royal Crown Pawn, allegedly sold stolen items bought from "boosters" as well.
WHEC TV-10
Expert comments on Rochester man calling himself a “sovereign citizen” after facing murder charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester parolee accused of killing his neighbor says he is a “sovereign citizen.”. Lequan Hill is accused of stabbing and killing Antoine Parris after Parris tried to break up an argument. Every time hill has been in court, including on Thursday, he told the judge he is a sovereign citizen. That is someone who believes they are above the law and the courts and police have no power over them.
‘We want a thorough investigation,’: Family speaks after suspicious death
On Friday, family and loved ones gathered outside of DePaul's Edgerton Square facility, to release balloons and remember the life 33-year-old Brittni Iverson lived.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
iheart.com
Police Probe Suspicious Death of DePaul Addiction Staffer
Rochester police are investigating the death of a staff member at the DePaul Addiction Services office, just hours after she may have been assaulted while at work. There was a report of a fight involving the woman Tuesday afternoon, but by the time officers arrived both people involved had left and couldn't be questioned.
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Rochester middle school
The two teenagers were referred to Monroe County Family Court for charges of criminal possession of a weapon.
