Rochester, NY

iheart.com

City Robbery Spree Suspect Arrested

Rochester police say they've arrested the suspect in a robbery spree. 41-year-old Jessica York allegedly robbed 3 city businesses at gunpoint from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. York was arrested downtown shortly before noon yesterday with a BB gun. She faces robbery and grand larceny.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Murder arrest for shooting on Norton Street in November

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two arrests after man was ambushed in his car and killed on Norton Street on November 12. Rochester police said a triple pedicate felon killed Terry Howard Jr. in Rochester in November. Two children were in the car at the time. Jared Dozier is charged with murder, along with Jessica Maynard. Dozier just got out of prison in October for a drug conviction. Both suspects will be arraigned on Saturday morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

MCSO: Serial Catalytic Converter Thief Arrested

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it has nabbed a serial catalytic converter thief. 32-year-old Vasily Maksimchuk of Greece was arrested in a stolen car on Saint Paul Street in Rochester Monday. Deputies say he was wanted on catalytic converter thefts throughout the state. He's charged with auto stripping and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after stabbing on Weyl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are on the hunt for the person who stabbed a man on Weyl Street. RPD had the area cordoned off for several hours last night during the investigation. Officers tell us the 31-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Father of slain 12-year-old speaks out, wants suspect-at-large caught

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Last Monday, 12-year-old Juan Lopez was gunned down in the area of Atkinson Street and Reynolds Street in the City. It immediately prompted the mayor, police chief, and faith leaders to demand action and greater accountability. Thursday, Juan’s father, Jose Lopez, spoke out. He wants this case– still unsolved– locked up […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating suspicious death at facility on Dewey Avenue

UPDATE: The employee who died has been identified as Brittni Iverson, 33. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a woman's death that's been deemed suspicious at a group home on Dewey Avenue. Officers responded to Edgerton Square, a facility run by DePaul Addiction Services, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two 13-year-olds facing charges for smuggling loaded gun into Rochester school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two students are facing charges after a loaded revolver was discovered inside a school in Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl was charged with bringing a gun to a charter school. Police say this time a boy brought a revolver into Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence without security catching it.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Expert comments on Rochester man calling himself a “sovereign citizen” after facing murder charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester parolee accused of killing his neighbor says he is a “sovereign citizen.”. Lequan Hill is accused of stabbing and killing Antoine Parris after Parris tried to break up an argument. Every time hill has been in court, including on Thursday, he told the judge he is a sovereign citizen. That is someone who believes they are above the law and the courts and police have no power over them.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Probe Suspicious Death of DePaul Addiction Staffer

Rochester police are investigating the death of a staff member at the DePaul Addiction Services office, just hours after she may have been assaulted while at work. There was a report of a fight involving the woman Tuesday afternoon, but by the time officers arrived both people involved had left and couldn't be questioned.
ROCHESTER, NY

