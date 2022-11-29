Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk
About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
International Business Times
Thousands Of Toddlers' Bottles, Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Concerns
A company is recalling certain cups and bottles for toddlers because of an issue that poses lead poisoning concerns. Some 10,000 units are affected by the recall. The recall affects Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups, as per the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The problem with the items is that the bottom base may break off. This exposes a soldering dot that contains lead, thereby posing a lead poisoning hazard.
CDC tells pregnant people, seniors to stop eating deli meat, cheese amid listeria outbreak
Some people should not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counters due to an ongoing outbreak of listeria in the U.S. that has killed one person, sickened more than a dozen others and caused a lost pregnancy, federal health officials say. "You are at higher risk for severe...
Green Sprouts recalls toddler sippy cups for lead poisoning hazard
(WTNH) — If you have a toddler at home, you may need to take a closer look at your sippy cups, and quickly. Green Sprouts, a company that sells natural baby products, has issued a recall alert for several sippy cup-related items. The Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw […]
Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick
Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria was found in some of the items.
disneytips.com
A “Lead Poisoning Hazard” Has Resulted In Nearly 90,000 Sets of Children’s Disney Clothing Being Recalled
Although Disney fans love to wear Disney clothing to show off their favorite characters, movies, and TV shows, nobody has more Disney clothing marketed towards them than children. From loungewear to day clothes to pajamas, the children’s section of any department store is packed to the brim with Disney clothing....
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Children's clothes from popular retailers recalled over lead poisoning risk
Some children's clothing featuring Disney and Star Wars characters have been recalled over a risk of lead poisoning. The clothes were sold at T.J. Maxx, Amazon and other retailers.
Hand sanitizer recalled over potential contamination with toxic chemical
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A hand sanitizer that was sold over the internet nationwide is being recalled because the company that manufactured it says it may have been contaminated with a toxic chemical. That chemical, according to the recall posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, is...
Children's clothing sets sold at TJ Maxx, Amazon and other retailers have been recalled for lead paint
Children's clothing manufactured by Bentex has been recalled due to lead paint, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The clothing sets feature Disney characters and were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, DD's Discount, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other retail stores nationwide, according to Bentex. They were...
Popculture
Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic
Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
Target recalling thousands of toys due to choking hazard
MINNEAPOLIS (WXIN) — More than 23,000 sets of toy vehicles are being recalled because they can pose a choking hazard to young children. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets. These toy vehicles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from March 2022 through August 2022.
foodsafetynews.com
Italy hit by new Listeria outbreak with one dead
Italian authorities are investigating a Listeria outbreak that has sickened 22 people and killed one. Mortadella sold by Veroni is being looked at as a potential source but an official link has not been confirmed by authorities. In early November, a number of recalls were published for Veroni mortadella due...
Target removes toy from shelf after 10-month-old hospitalized after swallowing water bead
Target has pulled a children's toy from its shelves after a 10-month-old baby was hospitalized after swallowing the toy. Target has removed a toy by Chuckle & Roar that includes water beads. The small gel balls are often used in sensory kits, which are popular for children with autism. Mom...
U.K. officials issue warning after 6 children die of Strep A infections
Health officials in the United Kingdom are warning parents to watch for symptoms after six children died after contracting a bacterial infection caused by a version of the disease known as Group A strep. The deaths come as U.K. officials have seen a higher number of Group A streptococci cases...
Parents warned to 'immediately' stop using baby neck floats after infant death
The CPSC is warning parents to “immediately” stop using baby neck floats after at least one child drowned and another was seriously injured while using the products.
MedicalXpress
EU bans cough syrup chemical over severe allergies
Cough medicines containing the chemical pholcodine should be banned due to the risk of potentially deadly allergic reactions in people under general anaesthetic, the European Union's drug regulator said Friday. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended that treatments containing pholcodine, which is used in adults and children to treat dry...
