News4Jax.com

8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk

About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
International Business Times

Thousands Of Toddlers' Bottles, Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Concerns

A company is recalling certain cups and bottles for toddlers because of an issue that poses lead poisoning concerns. Some 10,000 units are affected by the recall. The recall affects Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups, as per the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The problem with the items is that the bottom base may break off. This exposes a soldering dot that contains lead, thereby posing a lead poisoning hazard.
WTNH

Green Sprouts recalls toddler sippy cups for lead poisoning hazard

(WTNH) — If you have a toddler at home, you may need to take a closer look at your sippy cups, and quickly. Green Sprouts, a company that sells natural baby products, has issued a recall alert for several sippy cup-related items. The Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw […]
The Hill

Hand sanitizer recalled over potential contamination with toxic chemical

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A hand sanitizer that was sold over the internet nationwide is being recalled because the company that manufactured it says it may have been contaminated with a toxic chemical. That chemical, according to the recall posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, is...
Popculture

Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic

Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

Target recalling thousands of toys due to choking hazard

MINNEAPOLIS (WXIN) — More than 23,000 sets of toy vehicles are being recalled because they can pose a choking hazard to young children. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets. These toy vehicles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from March 2022 through August 2022.
foodsafetynews.com

Italy hit by new Listeria outbreak with one dead

Italian authorities are investigating a Listeria outbreak that has sickened 22 people and killed one. Mortadella sold by Veroni is being looked at as a potential source but an official link has not been confirmed by authorities. In early November, a number of recalls were published for Veroni mortadella due...
CBS News

U.K. officials issue warning after 6 children die of Strep A infections

Health officials in the United Kingdom are warning parents to watch for symptoms after six children died after contracting a bacterial infection caused by a version of the disease known as Group A strep. The deaths come as U.K. officials have seen a higher number of Group A streptococci cases...
MedicalXpress

EU bans cough syrup chemical over severe allergies

Cough medicines containing the chemical pholcodine should be banned due to the risk of potentially deadly allergic reactions in people under general anaesthetic, the European Union's drug regulator said Friday. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended that treatments containing pholcodine, which is used in adults and children to treat dry...
CBS News

Use of drugs for weight loss causes supply shortage

Dramatic stories about weight loss seem to be everywhere on social media. Jennifer Huber, who shared her own story online, has lost more than 50 pounds in five months after starting Mounjaro, an injectable drug approved to treat her Type 2 diabetes. "It's this miracle," Huber said. "I've got to...
CBS News

