27east.com
Q&A: Alfred Caiola Discusses His Vision for Hampton Bays and Its Downtown
Alfred Caiola has been in Hampton Bays since the early 1980s, enjoying life. A developer, there came a moment when he decided there was an opportunity to give back, using... more. Standing at the base of the newly restored “Stargazer,” David Morris still can’t take a ... 30 Nov 2022...
Western Queens Gazette
Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island
The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
27east.com
East End Food Institute Opens Winter Market
As cold weather sets in, people who crave fresh local produce and other food products still have a place to go, even as the farm stands they enjoy close up... more. SAG HARBOR — On November 23 around 5:25 p.m. a Main Street resident called Village Police to report a suspicious bright light in Mashashimuet Park. Police said they found a group of children playing basketball and using a portable light to light the court. They were advised they could continue their game. SAG HARBOR — A Brandywine Drive resident called Village Police on November 25 to report that around 11:50 a.m. his surveillance system showed three men, not known to him, exiting a pickup truck in his driveway and walking into the backyard of his property. When confronted, via a ... 1 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.
27east.com
East Hampton Village Holiday Festivities Start This Weekend
East Hampton Village will kick off a month of holiday activities this coming weekend — with a parade! The annual Santa Parade, sponsored by the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce,... more. Dr. George Dempsey may have just found a new calling in life. Last week, the ... 1 Dec...
longisland.com
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study.
27east.com
ARF Transports Nine Puppies and Mom From New Mexico; Now Available for Adoption
Dr. George Dempsey may have just found a new calling in life. Last week, the medical director of East Hampton Family Medicine joined a team that transported nine puppies and... more. April Lynne Earle’s journey into genealogy began when she was 12 years old, at a ... 30 Nov 2022...
27east.com
IRS Says Septic Rebates Will Not Be Taxed
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer expect the septic replacement rebate grants awarded by Suffolk County and New York State —... more. A New York State Supreme Court justice on Thursday ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in ... by Michael...
27east.com
School News, December 1, Southampton Town
Service Academy Nominations Announced U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin announced 25 local applicants from across New York’s First Congressional District as his nominees to the United States Service Academies. Four are... more. News from Sagaponack School Sagaponack School is accepting applications for preschool students (age 4), which ... 18 Nov...
27east.com
Polar Bear Plunge Set for 19th Year, With Need for Support Greater Than Ever
It’s almost time to “get freezin’ for a great reason.” The 19th annual Polar Bear Plunge is set for Saturday, December 10, at Coopers Beach in Southampton Village. For nearly... more. Standing at the base of the newly restored “Stargazer,” David Morris still can’t take a...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 1
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 21 reporting that he received notification from his bank regarding a fraudulent check. It had been made... more. The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer ... 2 Dec...
Civil War letters written by Islip soldier delivered to Long Island historical society
The correspondence was written by 41-year-old Frederick Wright Sr., a private in the Union Army, to his family home on Monell Avenue in Islip.
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
News 12
Gov. Hochul announces $46.5 million in funding for 3 Long Island colleges
Three Long Island schools are getting $46.5 million in funding from the state. Gov. Hochul made the announcement that will help create 158 new high paying science jobs and make Long Island a hub for technology and innovation. "Long Island is where the future is really being imagined," Hochul said....
greaterlongisland.com
Sailing rivals turned friends open Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops in Selden and Hauppauge
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. Competition really is a good thing. Just ask entrepreneurs Walter Henry and William Denslow. The longtime pals met...
27east.com
New Nukes?
Suffolk County is nuclear-free — none of the seven to 11 nuclear power plants proposed for the county became a reality — after decades of intense grassroots and governmental opposition.... more. With the opening of a play off-Broadway in Manhattan titled “Camp Siegfried,” what was a ... 18...
27east.com
Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays
When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Jose Gonzalez Salinas, 28, of Calverton was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DWI on November 25. According to...
27east.com
Sales Tax Revenue Up Statewide, But Inflation Takes a Big Bite
Local government sales tax collections in New York State grew by 10.2 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, mostly driven by double-digit... more. Hampton Bays boys basketball head coach Noah Brown knew of Arthur Jones, the fact that ... 1 Dec 2022...
southarkansassun.com
Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away
Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
27east.com
As Lease Deal Crumbles, Sag Harbor Will Ask Public Service Commission To Nullify Potter’s Contract for Gas Ball Lot
At the 11th hour, developer Adam Potter pulled out of a deal to sublet what is commonly known as the gas ball parking lot to Sag Harbor Village, officials said... more. SAG HARBOR — On November 23 around 5:25 p.m. a Main Street resident called Village Police to report a suspicious bright light in Mashashimuet Park. Police said they found a group of children playing basketball and using a portable light to light the court. They were advised they could continue their game. SAG HARBOR — A Brandywine Drive resident called Village Police on November 25 to report that around 11:50 a.m. his surveillance system showed three men, not known to him, exiting a pickup truck in his driveway and walking into the backyard of his property. When confronted, via a ... 1 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution
Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
