Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Environmentalist need SUED. A class action lawsuit for 40 years of not letting the Timber companies able to manage the forest. No slash burning no thinning to SAVE THE OWL. Environmentalist have killed more WILDLIFE and burned more TREES over their decisions that they made. People have lost homes and whole towns. People lost lives. OREGON and the environmentalist need to pay
Reply
15
Marilyn Shollenberger
3d ago
Oregon DEQ and Dept.of Geology are not going to issue any permits for Grassy Mtn.until we get a conservative gov.its a waste of envesters money.
Reply
7
Related
klcc.org
BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine
The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Conservation group asks Oregon to revoke approvals for renewable diesel refinery on Columbia River
Conservationists this week asked Oregon regulators to revoke state authorizations for a $2 billion-plus renewable diesel refinery proposed on the Columbia River near Clatskanie. Columbia Riverkeeper, which opposes siting the controversial renewable diesel refinery in the Columbia River estuary, argues that approval of the project should be called into question...
Insurance companies are dropping home coverage in Oregon due to wildfire risk
After recent years of massive wildfires across the Western United States, several insurance companies are choosing not to renew certain home insurance policies due to a property's risk of wildfire.
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check
As Oregonians scramble to purchase firearms before the state’s new gun regulations go into effect, some gun shops are using a loophole to potentially bypass background checks and sell firearms to anyone, including to people who might not qualify to legally own them. Measure 114, which was narrowly approved by voters last month, will tighten […] The post Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Oregon’s Measure 114 worth the cost
I’m so sick of all the whining and complaining about the complexities of Measure 114 passing. Yes, it’s complicated. No, it’s not perfect. But we have a national crisis on our hands involving disturbed young men and high-capacity guns. If the people who need to buy and...
KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114
The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
Another Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Officials For Restrictive Gun Measure
The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), Oregon State Shooting Association (OSSA) and Mazama Sporting Goods filed a lawsuit in the Oregon District Court Thursday contesting the recently passed Ballot Measure 114, considered one of the most restrictive gun control laws in the country, according to
WWEEK
Oregon Grows the Nation’s Christmas Trees—and It’s a Year-Round Job for Casey Grogan
Oregon is the nation’s largest producer of Christmas trees, by a long shot. In 2019, the latest year for which government data is available, the state shipped 3.8 million trees worth $110.3 million. North Carolina came in second at 2 million trees worth $67.2 million. Oregon trees travel as far as Mexico and Singapore.
KDRV
Landslide induced by heavy rain closes U.S. Highway 30 in Western Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. -- U.S. Highway 30 is closed at one point in western Oregon because of a landslide. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says the slide at about 10:30pm last night closed U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria. ODOT says U.S. 30 is closed through today and possibly...
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Restrictive zoning threatens to strangle Oregon’s newly legal magic mushroom industry
Magic mushrooms are starting to win the war on drugs in Oregon. Now comes the harder task of winning approval from local zoning officials. Back in 2020, Beaver State voters passed the first-ever ballot initiative allowing adults 21 and up to consume psilocybin (the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms) in special “psilocybin service centers” with a licensed “facilitator” present. Come January, the Oregon Health Authority will start accepting license applications for such centers.
SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!
The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported. Westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of...
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon
A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
Oregon Measure 114 delay would lead to ‘unnecessary deaths,’ attorney general argues
Oregon’s attorney general argued in court papers Wednesday that any court-ordered delay of gun control Measure 114 would result in more unnecessary deaths and forestall steps “to reduce the risk of a massacre” in the state. The recent voter-approved measure, set to take effect Dec. 8, will...
klcc.org
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
Comments / 7