ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 7

Guest
3d ago

Environmentalist need SUED. A class action lawsuit for 40 years of not letting the Timber companies able to manage the forest. No slash burning no thinning to SAVE THE OWL. Environmentalist have killed more WILDLIFE and burned more TREES over their decisions that they made. People have lost homes and whole towns. People lost lives. OREGON and the environmentalist need to pay

Reply
15
Marilyn Shollenberger
3d ago

Oregon DEQ and Dept.of Geology are not going to issue any permits for Grassy Mtn.until we get a conservative gov.its a waste of envesters money.

Reply
7
Related
klcc.org

BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine

The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Conservation group asks Oregon to revoke approvals for renewable diesel refinery on Columbia River

Conservationists this week asked Oregon regulators to revoke state authorizations for a $2 billion-plus renewable diesel refinery proposed on the Columbia River near Clatskanie. Columbia Riverkeeper, which opposes siting the controversial renewable diesel refinery in the Columbia River estuary, argues that approval of the project should be called into question...
OREGON STATE
naturalresourcereport.com

State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check

As Oregonians scramble to purchase firearms before the state’s new gun regulations go into effect, some gun shops are using a loophole to potentially bypass background checks and sell firearms to anyone, including to people who might not qualify to legally own them. Measure 114, which was narrowly approved by voters last month, will tighten […] The post Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114

The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
OREGON STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Restrictive zoning threatens to strangle Oregon’s newly legal magic mushroom industry

Magic mushrooms are starting to win the war on drugs in Oregon. Now comes the harder task of winning approval from local zoning officials. Back in 2020, Beaver State voters passed the first-ever ballot initiative allowing adults 21 and up to consume psilocybin (the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms) in special “psilocybin service centers” with a licensed “facilitator” present. Come January, the Oregon Health Authority will start accepting license applications for such centers.
OREGON STATE
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!

The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
OREGON STATE
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon

A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
PENDLETON, OR
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy