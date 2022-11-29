ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

ClickOnDetroit.com

How worried should Michigan be about Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game?

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines will travel back to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten championship against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pundits and fans of the Michigan faithful think the matchup against Purdue is all but sold up as the reigning champions of the Big Ten West Division look like an inferior opponent, especially after dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football star Blake Corum reportedly out for rest of season due to knee injury

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum is reportedly out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Corum, who was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year on Wednesday (Nov. 30), finished the regular season with 1,463 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 11 catches, 80 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests

DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
DEWITT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boar’s Head Festival returns to Concordia University Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR – Each December, students, faculty, staff and community members at Concordia University Ann Arbor come together to enact medieval Christmas traditions in the annual Boar’s Head Festival. Beginning in 1978 through the vision of three Concordia professors—Paul Foelber, John Sturmfels and Quentin Marino—the Boar’s Head Festival...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

CDC: Washtenaw County now at ‘low’ COVID-19 level

ANN ARBOR – The COVID-19 community level was moved to “low” on Thursday after weeks at “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, communities in a “low” level experience limited impact on healthcare systems and low levels of severe illness.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Attention shoppers! Check out these 4 holidays markets around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Support small businesses this holiday season by shopping at locally-organized holiday markets instead of big box stores. Several small marketplaces have been put together by Ann Arbor area businesses and galleries showcasing products from artists, crafters, makers and bakers. Here are 4 of our favorites:. CAHOOTS...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with peeping into child’s bedroom window at Wixom apartment

WIXOM, Mich. – A 54-year-old man has been charged after a mother allegedly caught him peeping into her child’s bedroom window at her Wixom apartment. At about 10:26 p.m. on Nov. 29, Wixom police were notified that an older white man was seen looking into a child’s bedroom window at an apartment complex located near the area of Grand River Avenue and Wixom Road. The mother said the peeping man fled when he saw her.
WIXOM, MI

