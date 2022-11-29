Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
How worried should Michigan be about Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game?
INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines will travel back to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten championship against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pundits and fans of the Michigan faithful think the matchup against Purdue is all but sold up as the reigning champions of the Big Ten West Division look like an inferior opponent, especially after dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
Watch: Michigan football star Mazi Smith arraigned on felony weapons charge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star Mazi Smith was arraigned Thursday in Washtenaw County on a felony weapons charge. Smith, 21, is a senior defensive tackle and team captain. He was charged Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office with carrying a concealed weapon. You can watch...
Michigan football star Blake Corum reportedly out for rest of season due to knee injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum is reportedly out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Corum, who was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year on Wednesday (Nov. 30), finished the regular season with 1,463 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 11 catches, 80 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception.
Michigan State University students are working with MSP to help crack cold cases
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University students are working with Michigan State Police to help solve murders through a new pilot program at the school. They’re trying to solve mysteries, murders that have occurred years ago -- sometimes decades ago. They sift through old pictures, maps, recordings and other documents.
Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests
DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
Boar’s Head Festival returns to Concordia University Ann Arbor this weekend
ANN ARBOR – Each December, students, faculty, staff and community members at Concordia University Ann Arbor come together to enact medieval Christmas traditions in the annual Boar’s Head Festival. Beginning in 1978 through the vision of three Concordia professors—Paul Foelber, John Sturmfels and Quentin Marino—the Boar’s Head Festival...
Here’s where money for school safety is going after 1-year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. – In the year since the Oxford High School shooting, how much gets spent on overall school safety has become a hot-button issue. In new numbers obtained by Local 4 from Michigan State Police, 150 public and private schools spent millions in state grants on security in 2022.
Ann Arbor police: Several home invasions reported in off-campus neighborhood
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department said it received reports of several home invasions in an off-campus neighborhood following Thanksgiving break. The incidents occurred south of Hill Street in the Burns Park area between Nov. 20-27, according to a release. In the majority of cases, forced entry...
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
CDC: Washtenaw County now at ‘low’ COVID-19 level
ANN ARBOR – The COVID-19 community level was moved to “low” on Thursday after weeks at “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, communities in a “low” level experience limited impact on healthcare systems and low levels of severe illness.
Semi truck crash in Oakland County sends coiled steel onto highway during rush hour
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A semi truck crash in Oakland County sent coiled steel rolling onto a highway during the morning rush hour. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30) on eastbound I-696 near Telegraph Road in Southfield. A semi truck crashed into the median wall, causing coiled...
Attention shoppers! Check out these 4 holidays markets around Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Support small businesses this holiday season by shopping at locally-organized holiday markets instead of big box stores. Several small marketplaces have been put together by Ann Arbor area businesses and galleries showcasing products from artists, crafters, makers and bakers. Here are 4 of our favorites:. CAHOOTS...
Man charged with peeping into child’s bedroom window at Wixom apartment
WIXOM, Mich. – A 54-year-old man has been charged after a mother allegedly caught him peeping into her child’s bedroom window at her Wixom apartment. At about 10:26 p.m. on Nov. 29, Wixom police were notified that an older white man was seen looking into a child’s bedroom window at an apartment complex located near the area of Grand River Avenue and Wixom Road. The mother said the peeping man fled when he saw her.
