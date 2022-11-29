Read full article on original website
woay.com
Manchin announces $18.7 million to strengthen statewide public health infrastructure
Wahington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces $18,732,882 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The funding will help West Virginia reinforce its critical public...
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,044; 9 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 2, 2022, there are currently 1,044 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19.. DHHR has...
woay.com
Governor Justice and WVDNR announce 4th annual lifetime license giveaway
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s (WVDNR) lifetime license giveaway is returning for the fourth year. Hunters and anglers that purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in December will be automatically eligible to win the giveaway.
woay.com
West Virginia to end COVID-related emergency order in 2023
Charleston, WV (AP) – Republican Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end at the start of the new year. The state of emergency has been in effect since March 16, 2020. It allows the governor to suspend specific rules on personnel and purchasing.
woay.com
West Virginia Homeowners Rescue announces updates to program
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for additional assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Eligible West Virginia homeowners will receive an additional $5,000, up to $20,000 in mortgage assistance. Individuals needing help with down payment assistance loans can receive an...
woay.com
Education Alliances launces 40th Anniversary with call to revitalize school business partnerships
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Education Alliance kicks off its 40th anniversary by urging school and business leaders to strengthen their partnership to better serve West Virginia students. The Education Alliance started the Partnerships in Education program in 1984 to connect local schools with business partners. School-business partnerships benefit...
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey leads brief supporting challenge to NHTSA’s Corp Average Fuel Standards
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey leads a coalition of eight states in filing an amicus brief supporting a challenge to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) corporate average fuel economy standards. Earlier this year, eleven states petitioned the United States Court of...
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey calls on UPS, FedEx to clarify gun purchase tracking policies
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other attorneys general urge UPS and FedEx to clarify new policies allowing them to specifically track firearm sales and share information with federal agencies. The coalition reports that UPS and FedEx require consumers with Federal Firearms Licenses...
woay.com
Louisiana murder suspect killed in gunfire with West Virginia authorities
Camp Creek, WV (WOAY) – A suspect wanted in connection with a Louisiana murder, and child abduction has been shot and killed by West Virginia authorities. Louisiana law enforcement contacted members of the State Police with information about the suspect, 29 years old Napoleon Crane, potentially being in West Virginia.
woay.com
West Virginia revenue collections exceed expectations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for November are $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts. Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimate. November personal income tax collections totaled $158.9 million. Monthly collections were $9.8 million...
woay.com
Tips to keep homes warm and bills low this holiday season
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – First Energy subsidiary, Mon Power, shares tips to help West Virginians beat frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. With the weather outside getting more frightful by the minute, Mon Power is conducting inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers in its West Virginia service area this winter.
