West Virginia State

Governor Justice and WVDNR announce 4th annual lifetime license giveaway

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s (WVDNR) lifetime license giveaway is returning for the fourth year. Hunters and anglers that purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in December will be automatically eligible to win the giveaway.
West Virginia to end COVID-related emergency order in 2023

Charleston, WV (AP) – Republican Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end at the start of the new year. The state of emergency has been in effect since March 16, 2020. It allows the governor to suspend specific rules on personnel and purchasing.
West Virginia Homeowners Rescue announces updates to program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for additional assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Eligible West Virginia homeowners will receive an additional $5,000, up to $20,000 in mortgage assistance. Individuals needing help with down payment assistance loans can receive an...
Education Alliances launces 40th Anniversary with call to revitalize school business partnerships

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Education Alliance kicks off its 40th anniversary by urging school and business leaders to strengthen their partnership to better serve West Virginia students. The Education Alliance started the Partnerships in Education program in 1984 to connect local schools with business partners. School-business partnerships benefit...
West Virginia revenue collections exceed expectations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for November are $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts. Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimate. November personal income tax collections totaled $158.9 million. Monthly collections were $9.8 million...
Tips to keep homes warm and bills low this holiday season

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – First Energy subsidiary, Mon Power, shares tips to help West Virginians beat frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. With the weather outside getting more frightful by the minute, Mon Power is conducting inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers in its West Virginia service area this winter.
