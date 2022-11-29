Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Police investigating standoff on Armstrong Drive as murder-suicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A reported shooting and subsequent SWAT standoff on Armstrong Drive Thursday night is now being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive for a report of an assault and...
MSP: Benton Twp. search warrant turns up 'black market' pot, stolen firearm
A Benton Harbor man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant in Benton Township on Thursday.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 2, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 2, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Ondre Johnson is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original conviction of Theft. Tieler Jefferies is wanted for Violation of...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
Fox17
Man injured, school placed on lockdown after Kalamazoo Twp. shooting
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a man injured and prompted a lockdown at a nearby school Thursday. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says a 25-year-old man was shot near Mosel and Woodward avenues at 4:30 p.m. The victim reportedly claimed...
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more about an investigation into an argument between Elkhart’s police chief and a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing an Indiana State Police investigation involving Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore,...
abc57.com
South Bend Police searching for missing 16-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Arianna Rizzo, who has been missing since November 12. Rizzo is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also goes by the name Ari. Rizzo may still be...
abc57.com
Reported shooting leads to SWAT-involved standoff in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. to a report of an assault and possible shooting, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers found an injured female upon arriving at the Lafayette Falls Subdivision. She was transported to...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility...
WWMTCw
Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for December 2, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Ondre Johnson, Tieler Jefferies, Christopher Sinozich, and Gregory Rhodes. Ondre Johnson is wanted for failure to appear for the original conviction of theft. Tieler Jefferies is wanted for violation of federal supervised release with the original charge of false statements to a federal agent...
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy pleads guilty to false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to false pretenses after being accused of embezzling from the Niles Wrestling Club, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, a reduced charge. He was accused of using...
abc57.com
Garvin Roberson found deceased, Silver Alert cancelled
ELKHART, Ind. - Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, has died after investigators found him inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Michigan State Police troopers found his 2022 Honda CRV in the area of Fawn River Road and White...
abc57.com
Shooting on Calvert Street ruled murder-suicide by police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The shooting in the 2800 block of W. Calvert St. on Saturday has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Debbie Lechtanski, 60, and 62-year-old Robert...
WNDU
Plymouth Police need help identifying theft suspects
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders. A judge ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. 2 Indiana men arrested, charged for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police Department asking for public's help identifying robbery suspect
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police need your help identifying a person in connection to a robbery that happened on Saturday. Police are investigating the robbery of a Phillips 66 Gas Station on Cassopolis Street. Anyone who can identify this person or the vehicle in the pictures above are...
WNDU
2 arrested after police recover drugs from apartment, house in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWEYT) says two people were arrested nearly a month ago after police recovered a large amount of drugs at an apartment and a house in Benton Harbor. Two search warrants were issued after several months of investigation into a drug trafficking...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office releases statement about complaint filed against detective
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office released a statement Thursday morning in response to inquiries referencing an investigation involving an Elkhart County deputy. According to city officials, Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymour filed a complaint against Detective Joshua Whitehead. The complaint allegedly stemmed from an incident at...
22 WSBT
Three people arrested, firearms, drugs and cash recovered in South Bend
The South Bend Police department arrested 3 people and recovered firearms, drugs and cash after executing a search warrant on November 30th according to a release issued by the South Bend Police Department. Inside the Marine Street home, officers with the Strategic Focus Unit recovered six firearms, two of which...
