WOWK
Average long-term US mortgage rates dip third week in a row
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked down for the third week in a row and have fallen more than a half-point since hitting a 20-year high less than a month ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate...
WOWK
EU edges closer to $60-per-barrel Russian oil price cap
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union was edging closer to setting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil — a highly anticipated and complex political and economic maneuver designed to keep Russia’s supplies flowing into global markets while clamping down on President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund his war in Ukraine.
WOWK
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report
WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly nine months, the Federal Reserve has relentlessly raised interest rates to try to slow the U.S. job market and bring inflation under control. And for just as long, the job market hasn’t seemed to get the message. The November employment report the government...
Do you think the economy is headed in the right direction?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday that averted a strike among rail workers that could have led to massive layoffs and a supply chain disaster. Biden’s signature blocks a strike among rail workers that could have stalled the flow of goods just before the holidays. It comes on the same […]
WOWK
US job openings fell in October to still-high level
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings dropped in October but remained high, a sign that businesses became slightly less needy for workers as the Federal Reserve ramps up interest rates in an effort to cool the economy. Employers posted 10.3 million job vacancies in October, down from 10.7 million...
WOWK
WHO pleased to see China ease harsh zero COVID policies
LONDON (AP) — A top official at the World Health Organization said the U.N. agency was “pleased” to see China loosening some of its coronavirus restrictions, saying “it’s really important that governments listen to their people when the people are in pain.”. At a press...
WOWK
Germany seeks to boost immigration of skilled workers
BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that it plans to ease entry rules for immigrants from outside the European Union to help meet Germany’s demand for skilled workers. Experts say Europe’s biggest economy needs about 400,000 skilled immigrants each year as the country’s ageing workforce shrinks,...
WOWK
Low-cost fashion chain H&M to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Low-cost fashion brand H&M said Wednesday that it will be reducing its global workforce by around 1,500 positions as part of a plan to reduce costs and further improve efficiency. The Sweden-based company said a restructuring charge of 800 million kronor ($76 million) will be booked...
