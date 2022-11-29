Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Upcoming craft fairs raise money for Dayton schools and extra-curricular programs for students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are two craft fairs coming to Dayton this weekend and next weekend. The first is at Riverview Elementary School on Saturday, Dec. 10. The 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair and Toy Drive takes place from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. You’ll be able to get all your Christmas shopping down while supporting the local school and small businesses.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Helix Electric encourages local businesses to give back to the community
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Helix Electric knows how to go big or go home when it comes to supporting the community. During the holiday season, the electric company supports many organizations across the state, often with record-setting donations. Last Christmas, Helix Electric set records with Toys for Tots by donating...
KOLO TV Reno
Local businesses decorate for Let It Glow Reno event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Parts of Reno are celebrating their holiday spirit by decorating their businesses. It’s part of an event called Let it Glow, and its kicking off Thursday night with the annual MidTown Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony. Let it Glow is a friendly competition between...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department create 2023 calendar featuring “The Rescuers and the Rescued”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the purrrfect gift to get any of your feline-loving family member or friend this holiday season! The Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department partnered together to create “The Rescuers and the Rescued” 2023 calendar. Nicole Theodoulou from NHS and RFD firefighter,...
KOLO TV Reno
Public invited to downtown Reno tree lighting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza. First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from...
KOLO TV Reno
Senior Outreach Services looking for volunteers to help elderly citizens in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Senior Outreach Services (SOS) program is part of the The Sanford Center for Aging at UNR. It was founded in 2002 with the goal to provide support to Washoe County’s most vulnerable elders through trained volunteers that help seniors “Age in Place,” and allow them to stay in their homes as long as possible.
KOLO TV Reno
Keep Artown Free fundraiser will help the entire community experience the magic of the arts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands of northern Nevada art and music lovers of all ages enjoy the Artown summer concerts throughout July. Over 75% of Artown’s programming are free and open to the public, but this wouldn’t be possible without donations and support from the community. Marketing director,...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley boy to be honored in Christmas parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lucas Walker is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Fernley Christmas Parade. Lucas was diagnosed with Leukemia in September. He was also recently surprised by Waste Management, who met Lucas at a recent Trunk or Treat. “He was dressed as a waste management employee...
KOLO TV Reno
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Rural Housing will be opening its Section 8 Housing wait list on Dec. 9. The list will remain open until Dec. 16 and covers all counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority.
KOLO TV Reno
Experience “Christmas Wonderland” at the Eldorado
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here’s an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wonderland” is back at the Eldorado Showroom. From singing let it snow, waltzing around the Rockefeller Christmas tree, to actual figure skating on the stage, the Christmas Wonderland performers are providing holiday cheer and then some.
2news.com
St. Vincent's Food Pantry Providing Holiday Spirit Food Baskets Next Week
(November 30, 2022) On Monday, December 5, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry to provide more than 1,000 holiday baskets to local and rural Nevada families. Families will pick-up their holiday meal kits at the Food Pantry on 500 E. Fourth Street in Reno. It goes from 9 a.m. to noon...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for December 2
Several schools are closed or delayed for Friday, December 2. All Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay within the Washoe County School District. Winter bus stops are in effect. All Storey County District schools are on a snow day dangerous driving conditions. All Douglas County School District schools...
kunr.org
Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input
The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
KOLO TV Reno
Advocates bring awareness to HIV ahead of World AIDS Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been around since the 1980′s, a chronic disease impacting the immune system. Tomorrow on World AIDs Day, many will remember those they lost to it. “My mom died at 26 so she didn’t have no time to live out her dreams or anything like that and I tell people that she died because of the stigma,” Andy Feds, a “Keeping it Positive” HIV advocate said.
2news.com
Final Litter of Rescue Pups Now Available at Nevada Humane Society
A few months ago, the Nevada Humane Society helped the ASPCA with an animal cruelty case in Southern Nevada. Hundreds of dogs were involved, and three litters of puppies came to the NHS shelter in Reno, looking for a new beginning. "They're all getting a fresh, brand-new start, and we're...
2news.com
City of Reno Chooses Candidates to Interview for Chief of Police
(November 30, 2022) The next phase of the City of Reno’s Chief of Police search is underway. After receiving 49 applications from candidates around the country, seven candidates have been invited to participate in interviews. They will begin later this week. In a continued effort to engage various stakeholders...
2news.com
December Events Taking Place in Virginia City
Dec. 1 – 18 Support small businesses by completing holiday shopping at Virginia City’s unique and boutique stores this year. Stay the night, eat at a restaurant, and be entered to win one of 10, $100 gifts. Visitors can bring receipts to the Visitors Center and receive a raffle ticket for every $10 spent in town. Ten winners will be selected to each receive $100 to spend in Virginia City. Shop between Dec. 1 – 18. Winners announced Dec. 19. Visitor Center hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for “SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas” holiday performance at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SIAMSA means “to celebrate” in Gaelic. SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas features a dazzling ensemble of International Irish Dance Champions, vocalists, musicians and local actors and actresses. The enchanting tale follows two young orphans searching for the “candle in the window” – the light that represents the true meaning of Christmas. The orphans’ whimsical journey immerses the audience into a world of Celtic traditions and customs, creating a magical evening of holiday fun for the entire family.
Ely Daily Times
Michael Pierre Etcheverry
Michael Pierre Etcheverry passed away at the age of 70 in Reno, Nevada on October 20th, 2022. He was born in Ely, Nevada to Albert and Carolyn “Dee” (Thomas) Etcheverry on August 17, 1952. As a Native Nevadan, Michael grew up enjoying hunting and fishing in White Pine...
KOLO TV Reno
Alternatives to holiday gifts and how to budget this season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas is only 24 days away and that holiday shopping is going to be more expensive. Recent inflation shopping habits survey shares that over 50 percent of consumers plan to spend less. With high prices putting a strain on budgets all year long, it’s recommended to...
Comments / 0