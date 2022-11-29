Read full article on original website
Big Change in Atlantic City Orange Loop Restaurant Scene
Over the last several years the Atlantic City Orange Loop area has built up, bring a positive change to the city's nightlife. The Orange Loop is named for the "orange" properties in the Monopoly board game - which of course was originally developed based on streets found in Atlantic City.
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Police in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Ask Shoppers to Be on High Alert After Recent Thefts
After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert. In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Southern NJ-based Movie Theater Group Buys Cinema in Ocean City With Plans to Revive It
If you're a fan of going to a theater to see a movie, this will be exciting news for you: it appears that another old, shuttered movie theater in South Jersey is coming back to life. And the group behind the effort is no stranger to turning failing, dilapidated theaters...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
Residents protest over planned warehouse development in South Jersey
The plans for the development have been sharply opposed by some residents who live near the site in Harrison Township.
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
Jersey Shore town could get boutique Icona hotel with $6.5M bank property deal
Luxury resort brand Icona, which has been expanding rapidly along the Jersey Shore, could develop a boutique hotel in Ocean City with a pending $6.5 million deal to buy a historic former bank building in the heart of the downtown shopping area. The owner of the seven-story building at 801...
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping
One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
Another Festive Holiday Bar Has Popped Up in Atlantic City, NJ
Another festive holiday pop-up bar has opened inside an Atlantic City casino! And as much as it looks like fun, it's also functional, benefitting the Community Food Bank of NJ. One of my favorite new trends over the last couple years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many...
2 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Wednesday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas...
seaislenews.com
Duplex to Replace Old Home Owned by Longtime Sea Isle Family
Since 1945, a classic Cape Cod-style house has occupied the corner of 53rd Street and Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City. The name of the well-known family that has owned the white house for decades is written in black letters on the garage. “The Guarini’s,” it says. The...
Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ
There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
More Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township Means Keep Your Doors Locked, Police Say
It's unfortunate that this is happening around the holidays, but as they say, "such is life." If you're a current resident of Egg Harbor Township, you should be making sure all your doors are locked at all times. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is urging all residents to check...
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Mother Nature shows strength as whipping winds slam Jersey Shore
VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) - It's been a wet and windy Wednesday down the shore. Response crews are gearing up for whipping winds that are expected to blow through the night. Along the boardwalk, it stings every time a gust comes through.You can see how powerful Mother Nature is by looking at the whitecaps in the ocean which looked very choppy in the afternoon. The American flag outside Ventnor City Hall whips in the wind, as two one-way metal street signs clank together again and again. Mother Nature shows her strength."On days like this really it is better for people to...
Officers Catch Woman In 20-Foot Fall From Ledge Of AC Expressway
A 41-year-old suicidal woman who lost her balance while trying to make her way off of a ledge on the Atlantic City Expressway was caught during her 20-foot fall by a New Jersey State trooper, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of a suicidal person near mile marker 41 in...
Not an Elf: Vineland, NJ, Police Seek ID of Cumberland Mall Shopper
'tis the season for officials in Vineland to seek the identity of a man wanted as part of an ongoing investigation. As is usually the case, police don't say why they want to find out who this guy is, only to say it's, "regarding...an investigation at the Cumberland Mall." We're...
Galloway Township, NJ Police Hosting Another Coffee with a Cop
Police in Galloway Twp. are inviting residents out for a morning of coffee and conversation this week. You can get to know those who serve and protect their community while making your morning coffee run. I love the concept of "Coffee with a Cop." It's such a casual, unassuming way...
