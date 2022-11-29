ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

SoJO 104.9

Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk

A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
BORDENTOWN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

2 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Wednesday Afternoon

The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Duplex to Replace Old Home Owned by Longtime Sea Isle Family

Since 1945, a classic Cape Cod-style house has occupied the corner of 53rd Street and Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City. The name of the well-known family that has owned the white house for decades is written in black letters on the garage. “The Guarini’s,” it says. The...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ

There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
GALLOWAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Mother Nature shows strength as whipping winds slam Jersey Shore

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) - It's been a wet and windy Wednesday down the shore. Response crews are gearing up for whipping winds that are expected to blow through the night. Along the boardwalk, it stings every time a gust comes through.You can see how powerful Mother Nature is by looking at the whitecaps in the ocean which looked very choppy in the afternoon. The American flag outside Ventnor City Hall whips in the wind, as two one-way metal street signs clank together again and again. Mother Nature shows her strength."On days like this really it is better for people to...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
