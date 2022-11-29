Read full article on original website
How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame
Matchup: Syracuse (3-4) at Notre Dame (6-1) Location: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, IN) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 3rd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: TBD ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse ...
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame predictions, picks and odds: Saturday, 12/3
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse basketball hasn’t kicked off the season as they would’ve hoped, and the Orange are currently 3-4 after they suffered a 73-44 defeat at Illinois. They trailed by just seven points at halftime, but Illinois scored 43 points after the break en route to an easy victory that our experts correctly predicted in this article. Things won’t get any easier on Saturday against Notre Dame, who just upset #20 Michigan State by 18 points.
Watch Q&A with John Wildhack: Syracuse AD on Jim Boeheim, Dino Babers and state of SU’s sports
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack joined syracuse.com columnist Brent Axe for a live conversation Friday morning to discuss the state of SU’s sports programs. Watch the interview below:. Contact Brent Axe: Email | Twitter. MORE ORANGE SPORTS COVERAGE. Syracuse basketball’s cold November reign: Record...
Where to Watch Saturday: SU vs. Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is on the road Saturday to take on Notre Dame. Tip-off is at Noon Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. The game can be seen on ESPN2. The highlight can be seen on NewsChannel 9.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse 2023 schedule: Orange hosting 3 of 4 NCAA semifinalists
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kayla Treanor is going right into the fire in her second season as head coach of the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team. Syracuse opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome against Northwestern in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Syracuse lost to Northwestern 15-4. The Wildcats went on to the Final Four.
How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Vermont in the NCAA championship quarterfinal
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA championship tournament, where it’ll square off with the University of Vermont Catamounts at the SU Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3 (12/3/2022). The game is at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast...
sujuiceonline.com
2024 commit Syair Torrence wants to put Syracuse football ‘on the map’
In November, 2024 ATH Syair Torrence was on the phone with Orange head coach Dino Babers when he took out a rubber band he had received from Syracuse that said ‘Commit to Cuse.’. Torrence looked at Babers and said “I think I’m ready to commit.”. Babers didn’t...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2023 schedule is out and missing a longtime rival
Syracuse, N.Y. — The path is set for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team to bounce back from one of its worst seasons ever. Syracuse’s 2023 schedule features six teams that qualified for their respective conference tournaments, and four that played in the NCAA tournament, including two semifinalists and three quarterfinalists.
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
New seating in the JMA Wireless Dome could be ready for 2024 football season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University is targeting the 2024 football season to have new chairback seating installed in the JMA Wireless Dome, the school’s athletic director told syracuse.com Friday morning. That date is a year later than an initial target set by another top university official last spring.
Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
Syracuse Crunch suffer 6-4 defeat to Belleville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Belleville Senators, 6-4, tonight at CAA Arena. The loss puts the Crunch on a three-game skid and moves the team to 7-8-2-2 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-1-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville. Crunch goaltender Hugo...
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
ithaca.com
Nicki Moore named director of athletics
Nicki Webber Moore, vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University, has been named Cornell’s Meakem Smith Director of Athletics and Physical Education. Moore will become the university’s first female director of athletics when she begins her new role Jan. 17, 2023. Our diverse athletics and physical...
Baldwinsville boys, Cicero-North Syracuse girls victorious at Jack Morse Kickoff Meet
Baldwinsville’s boys and Cicero-North Syracuse’s girls indoor track teams came out victorious on the second day of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet on Thursday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. “It’s always challenging,” Baldwinsville coach Bill Spicer said. “We’re going to have to make sure we’re on...
Section III indoor track coaches poll: Which athletes have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Each new track and field season brings with it a fresh crop of athletes who are called upon to step up and fill new roles for their teams. Several Section III teams lost star athletes from last year’s rosters, but there is no shortage of new talent ready to take a leap.
New corridor linking Syracuse and Montreal could power industry of helicopter-like drones
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A consortium of international organizations has agreed to work together to create an air corridor for helicopter-sized drones to carry cargo -- and someday people -- between Syracuse and Montreal. The consortium said this week it has signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an “advanced air...
cnycentral.com
Food truck park, beer hall being built in Syracuse slated to open January 1st
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new food truck park and beer hall announced in June is on track to be open on January 1, 2023, according to Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Greene, primary owner of the facility. "We’re making great progress on construction and we’re hoping to open on January...
