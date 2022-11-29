ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame

Matchup: Syracuse (3-4) at Notre Dame (6-1) Location: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, IN) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 3rd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: TBD ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse ...
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame predictions, picks and odds: Saturday, 12/3

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse basketball hasn’t kicked off the season as they would’ve hoped, and the Orange are currently 3-4 after they suffered a 73-44 defeat at Illinois. They trailed by just seven points at halftime, but Illinois scored 43 points after the break en route to an easy victory that our experts correctly predicted in this article. Things won’t get any easier on Saturday against Notre Dame, who just upset #20 Michigan State by 18 points.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse 2023 schedule: Orange hosting 3 of 4 NCAA semifinalists

Syracuse, N.Y. — Kayla Treanor is going right into the fire in her second season as head coach of the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team. Syracuse opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome against Northwestern in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Syracuse lost to Northwestern 15-4. The Wildcats went on to the Final Four.
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
Syracuse Crunch suffer 6-4 defeat to Belleville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Belleville Senators, 6-4, tonight at CAA Arena. The loss puts the Crunch on a three-game skid and moves the team to 7-8-2-2 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-1-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville. Crunch goaltender Hugo...
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
Nicki Moore named director of athletics

Nicki Webber Moore, vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University, has been named Cornell’s Meakem Smith Director of Athletics and Physical Education. Moore will become the university’s first female director of athletics when she begins her new role Jan. 17, 2023. Our diverse athletics and physical...
