Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: 'Domestic violence' incident in Prescott Valley ends in death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — One person is dead and another has been flown to a Phoenix-area hospital after they sustained gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Prescott Valley, the area's police department said. Officers responded to reports of a "domestic violence" incident at about 10 p.m. in the 4200 block...
myradioplace.com
One Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Paulden
At approximately 10:00 pm on Wednesday November 23, 2022, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a male victim with a gunshot wound in Paulden. Deputies arrived at Alpine Drive to find the man, Tristin Roque, 22 years old of Paulden, unresponsive in a trailer. Deputies tried for close to an hour to revive the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries at 11: 20 pm. The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau was called out to take control of the scene and the case, with detectives finding several witnesses with conflicting information, making unclear the circumstances of what exactly occurred and why. However, YCSO has taken one suspect -Donald Roque, the victim’s father – into custody. As the investigation is still underway, and charges against the suspect have not yet been finalized. If anyone has information that can help with the case, you may anonymously contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Now Domestic Violence Incident Escalates to Homicide
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:04 PM, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the report of domestic violence incident in the 4200 block of Cypress Circle in Prescott Valley. Upon arrival, police officers encountered two gunshot victims, one of whom had succumbed to his injuries. The second subject/victim was initially transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (East campus) and then airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
flagscanner.com
Multiple robbery suspects flee Flagstaff Police, arrested after high speed chase
At 12:46 am CCSO responded to a robbery that occurred at the Borracho Saloon in Munds Park. The caller on 911 said a thin black male asked to use his phone to make a call, then ran off with his phone and took off in a silver car. The victim was able to get the license plate and give it to the 911 call taker. When dispatchers did a check on the license plate the victim provided, they discovered that the vehicle was reported as stolen a few days earlier out of Queen Creek. An all-points bulletin and an attempt to locate were broadcast to all surrounding agencies.
myradioplace.com
Agencies served a search warrant in Camp Verde this morning
Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan. Since mid-September, 2022, Cottonwood Police have been investigating...
theprescotttimes.com
News from Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood Police Department, Verde Valley SWAT and DPS Ranger served a search warrant in Camp Verde. Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan.
Family ending search for missing Flagstaff man in Mexico
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The family of a missing Flagstaff man is planning to call off their search parties after his kayak was found abandoned Wednesday. Corey Allen disappeared during the Thanksgiving holiday after he and his wife,...
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.
myradioplace.com
PV Police Seek Public Help Finding Missing and Endangered Woman
Prescott Valley Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered woman. On November 28 at approximately 1:22 p.m., hours, Gabriela Hernandez took her sister’s 2014 silver Ford Fusion without her permission. Hernandez is 31 years old, 5’5” tall, about 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez’s sister stated the last time she had seen Hernandez, she was wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket, orange scarf, slip on sandals with white socks, and sunglasses with cheetah print. Cameras show Hernandez leaving the house and driving away. Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts or who may see her is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing endangered woman ￼
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate missing endangered woman. Prescott Valley Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered woman. On November 28 at approximately 1:22 p.m., hours, Gabriela Hernandez took her sister’s 2014 silver Ford Fusion without her permission. Hernandez is...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE FOUND SAFE- Police ask public’s help to locate missing man
Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered man. Jerry L. Rogers, 85, of Prescott Valley, was last seen by his wife at his home address at approximately 11:45 a.m. this morning, Dec. 1, 2022.
AZFamily
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
A researcher with the cybersecurity company Norton is giving tips on what scams to look out for and tricks to protect yourself. Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sonyia Santana is now on her way to Ukraine to use her medical...
Sedona Red Rock News
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud
Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
theprescotttimes.com
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
myradioplace.com
YCSO Makes Several Arrests in Military Equipment Theft Case
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute from California to Kansas and pulled off Interstate 40 into a gas station parking lot in Seligman, where he disconnected the trailer and left to get his truck fixed at a repair shop.
SignalsAZ
Celebrating Prescott, Arizona’s Christmas City
During this time of year, our thoughts turn to all of wonders of Christmas and the holiday season. Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City. This was done by a proclamation by Arizona Governor Rose Mofford in 1989. Prescott has proudly carried this title, and we have endeavored to live up to it ever since. A few years back Prescott was named one of the best cities in America to experience Christmas.
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting
On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.
SignalsAZ
Adoption Day Event Saw 9 Children Get Adopted
It must be Adoption Day at the Juvenile Justice Center! Friday, November 18th was another festive day at the Juvenile Justice Center for children being adopted into their forever families. Upon arrival at the Juvenile Justice Center, families were greeted by critters from the Itty-Bitty Petting Zoo, Dreamer the miniature horse, Chili Bean the Clown, and crowd favorite, Cody Williams, the balloon genius with QTentertainment.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Thankful for Community Support in Sheltering Animals
It’s because of you, our animal loving community, we have the means to rescue and rehome animals each year. — The holidays are in full swing, and our days are full of celebrations with family and friends. It’s a time to reflect on the year and remember all we accomplished and everything we are thankful for. All of us at Yavapai Humane Society are thankful for you, and we are proud and honored to be a part of this amazing pet loving community! As we prepare to leave 2022 behind us, Yavapai Humane Society would like to thank you all for the support and generosity you have shown us. Because of you, we are able to provide food, shelter, medical care and love for animals in our care until we are able to find forever homes for them. We couldn’t do our lifesaving work without you and we know there are many other amazing organizations to choose from and we are honored you have chosen to support us and our mission.
Comments / 0