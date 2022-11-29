Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man detained at Gage County Courthouse, on warrants
BEATRICE – A Beatrice man was arrested after being detained at the county courthouse Thursday morning on warrants that were pending for him. A Gage County Special Services Sergeant detained 41-year-old Jeremy Snyder on warrants for violating a protection order and on a domestic assault that prompted the issuance of the protection order.
North Platte Telegraph
'The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart,' defendant tells judge at sentencing
A Lincoln man behind the wheel in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2020 told the judge Wednesday his faith lies in knowing the young man is in heaven. "The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart every second of the day," Patrick Tvrdy said, referring to 23-year-old Brady Sweetser. "There's nothing more that I want than his family's forgiveness. My own forgiveness is something completely different."
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph accused of physically assaulting, choking his wife, according to court documents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph is accused of physically assaulting and choking his wife, according to court documents. The former Nebraska interim football coach was arrested Wednesday and is charged with strangulation. Around 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence near S 34th Street and Tree Line Drive for...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
Arrest affidavit: Mickey Joseph allegedly strangled and punched woman
Former Husker football interim head coach Mickey Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday after allegations that he strangled and punched a 34-year-old woman at his residence in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest
BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
KETV.com
'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
WGMD Radio
Details of Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph’s alleged strangulation, domestic assault charges revealed
Mickey Joseph put his hands around a woman’s throat, pulled her hair and punched her, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, Nebraska’s interim head coach for nine games this year, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges, police said. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Man shoots fireworks, armed with crossbow in Tuesday night standoff in Beatrice
BEATRICE - Law enforcement in Beatrice dealt with a tense situation on Tuesday night. According to a release on the Beatrice Police Department Facebook page, officers with the Beatrice Police Department and Gage County Sheriff's Office responded to the 400 Block of N. 17th St. for a subject in "mental distress" who barricaded himself in his home.
klkntv.com
Beatrice man ignites home with fireworks after standoff with police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man is in custody after Beatrice Police say he barricaded himself inside the basement of a home with a crossbow, a knife and fireworks. Authorities said it happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday near North 17th and High Streets in Beatrice. Police said...
News Channel Nebraska
Car chase ends in Otoe County corn field
SYRACUSE – A Plattsmouth man is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in Otoe County on Nov. 25. Nolan Cherek, 20, is charged with a pursuit that ended in a corn field near County Road 28 south of Highway 2. An arrest affidavit says Cherek and...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Bayard cemetery district secretary-treasurer charged with embezzlement
A former Morrill County woman is facing felony charges for embezzling from the Bayard Cemetery District when she served as its secretary-treasurer. Joyce Mick, 69, of Lincoln, will be arraigned in Morrill County District Court January 3rd on charges of theft by unlawful taking $5,000 or more and theft by unlawful taking of $1,500 to $5,000.
News Channel Nebraska
'Rip off' alleged after storm
PLATTSMOUTH - A Cass County case alleges that a Beaver Lake resident was ripped off by a contractor paid a deposit to make home repairs after a storm. The home owner told investigators the home was damaged in a December storm and he signed a contract with Midwest Restorations out of Omaha in January for repairs.
News Channel Nebraska
Johnson woman charged after pursuit into Kansas
FALLS CITY – Bailey Dicken, 20, of Johnson is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no valid registration and speeding on Nov. 2. A Richardson County sheriff’s deputy says he attempted a traffic stop on 633 Boulevard around 4:15 a.m., but Dicken drove up to 90 mph on county roads. The deputy said she ran a stop sign in Bern, Kan., and sped through town before attempting to hide the vehicle behind a freight truck in a parking lot.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Alvo fire chief to serve weekends in jail
PLATTSMOUTH – A former Alvo fire chief will spend 10 weekends in jail while serving a 24-month probation term for theft and official misconduct. The State Auditor’s office and local investigators say Benjamin Glantz, 38, used fire department funds to make a personal mortgage payment and two credit card payments in 2018.
1011now.com
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
Sioux City Journal
Mickey Joseph arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault
LINCOLN — Five days after he last served as Nebraska football’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph on Wednesday afternoon was arrested and booked into Lancaster County Jail on charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department. Joseph, 54, was...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
