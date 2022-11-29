Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Meth Ring Busted, 10 Charged
Ten people are facing charges after local, state, and federal authorities busted a meth ring in Fond du Lac. D.A. Eric Toney yesterday said the months-long investigation ended a drug ring that sold over $1 million worth of meth in and around Fond du Lac. Seven of the ten are...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Charged in Young Girl’s Death Still Needs an Attorney
The man charged with the death of a five-year-old girl in Green Bay still needs an attorney. 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter is facing charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child Causing Death, and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. Despite charges being filed on November 10th, an attorney...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
WBAY Green Bay
No attorney yet for man charged in deadly shooting of Green Bay girl
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl is in need of an attorney. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, is charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. Leavy-Carter appeared in...
WBAY Green Bay
Jurors in tears while viewing crime scene photos in Kaukauna child killings
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The mother of two children who prosecutors say were killed by their father in Kaukauna took the witness stand Friday afternoon. Melissa Schuth is the mother of victims 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer. The children’s father, Matthew Beyer, is standing trial on two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
WISN
Ten people charged in meth, fentanyl investigation in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — Ten people have been charged in a major drug investigation in Fond du Lac County. "The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release.
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested After Fleeing From Manitowoc Police
A man is facing charges after he fled from Manitowoc Police Wednesday afternoon. Officers were informed that the 25-year-old man had left the Probation and Parole Office on Maritime Drive just after noon. His vehicle was quickly located traveling west on East Magnolia Avenue. The responding officer began following the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Robert A. Wordell, 29, Manitowoc, possess firearm-convicted of a felony on 6/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, $250 fine plus costs, total $843 to be paid by 01-30-2023 or 17 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor. Scott L. Heffelfinger, 51,...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Facing Multiple Bail Jumping Charges
Bail is set at $50 cash for a 51-year-old Manitowoc man who was taken into custody early this morning for violating conditions of release from a previous legal matter. Brian M. Bell is charged with 12 counts of Bail Jumping, 11 of which are felonies. Police were on a follow...
WBAY Green Bay
Jury seated for man charged with killing his children in Kaukauna
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury is seated for a Manitowoc man charged with killing his two young children in Kaukauna almost 3 years ago. A jury of 10 men and 5 women, including the alternates, will hear the case of Matthew Beyer. Beyer, 38, is charged with two...
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement in and around Fond du Lac County are charging 10 people in connection with a monumental methamphetamine and fentanyl ring. District Attorney Eric Toney said seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call their local police.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Official Gives Updates on Lincoln Bomb Threat Hoax
We now know the two males involved in last week’s phoned-in bomb threat hoax at Lincoln High School were both in their mid-teens. Manitowoc Police Captain of Detectives Peter McGinty tells Seehafer News about the young perpetrator from Canada. “The Winnipeg Police Services did take into custody a 15-year-old...
Ten people charged in multi-state, million-dollar meth, fentanyl bust
Ten people, including one from Michigan, are facing criminal charges in Fond du Lac County following a multi-state drug bust that included a large amount of meth worth about $1 million.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire damages Calumet County farmhouse
Portland, Oregon, planted a lot of trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged -- not in the trees but in the lifespans of the people living under them. Flu season started earlier and is hitting more people this year. "Historic" meth bust in Fond du Lac. Updated: 1 hour ago.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police Investigate A Dog Bite Incident
Two Rivers Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a dog who bit someone recently in the city. Lieutenant Karen Elsenpeter says that the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Lowell Street. The dog, described as a black Labrador, was running loose when...
WBAY Green Bay
18-year-old charged with intentionally running down geese
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc teen accused of driving into a flock of geese outside a church last August was charged with felony mistreatment of animals. Two witnesses told police they saw a pickup truck accelerate into the parking lot of Faith Evangelical Church and head for a flock of Canadian geese. The witnesses said the truck hit the flock, drove in circles, then left. Police found a dead Canadian goose.
wearegreenbay.com
Stolen car chase ends in Fond du Lac, two suspects arrested after jumping in the river to escape
(WFRV) – A car chase that started in Winnebago County ended in Fond du Lac, as two suspects were taken into custody following an escape attempt that included jumping into the Fond du lac River. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 29 around 10:15 p.m.,...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 30, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
