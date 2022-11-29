ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KAKE TV

Mahomes family welcomes second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - Baby Mahomes two is here. Patrick Mahomes announced to the world the birth of his and Brittany's second child, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in a tweet Monday. Brittany gave birth to the Mahomes' first child, Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021.
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
HollywoodLife

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Boy: Photo

Brittany Mahomes is now a boy mom! The wife of Patrick Mahomes, 27, gave birth on Monday, November 28, and the duo took to Instagram to share the happy news via a joint announcement. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” they captioned a pic of the baby from the waist down, wearing a cozy pair of brown and white newborn PJs. “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.” They finished the post with a simple white heart. Baby “Bronze” was positioned sweetly on a fuzzy brown blanket imprinted with “Mahomes” in the pattern. Baby boy Patrick joins big sister Sterling, who is just 20 months old.
People

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving

The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, a son Patrick Mahomes is making sure to fulfill all of wife Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy cravings. Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) this week, the NFL star, 27, recounted a recent instance where Brittany "wasn't very happy" when her pizza delivery was taking longer than expected. Over the weekend, Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with Patrick, was live tweeting about her pizza delivery experience, sharing that it had been over an...
People

Patrick Mahomes Reveals How His Brother Helped Him Put a Unique Spin on His Baby Boy's Name

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to a newborn son — Patrick Lavon III, known as Bronze, and daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, Patrick Mahomes is already working on creating special family bonds for his newborn son. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback began Wednesday's team press conference by opening up about welcoming son "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III earlier this week. "It's awesome to bring in a son and to add to my family," the new dad of two shared. "Everything went great, everything went smooth and Brittany's a...
