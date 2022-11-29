Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Mahomes family welcomes second child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - Baby Mahomes two is here. Patrick Mahomes announced to the world the birth of his and Brittany's second child, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in a tweet Monday. Brittany gave birth to the Mahomes' first child, Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021.
People
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
ETOnline.com
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Newborn Baby Brother Bronze in Sweet Pic
The sweetest siblings! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their son, Patrick "Bronze," earlier this week, and on Thursday, Brittany shared the precious moment where the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, met her new brother. "Truly been the best big sissy," Brittany captioned a photo of little Sterling cradling her younger...
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Boy: Photo
Brittany Mahomes is now a boy mom! The wife of Patrick Mahomes, 27, gave birth on Monday, November 28, and the duo took to Instagram to share the happy news via a joint announcement. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” they captioned a pic of the baby from the waist down, wearing a cozy pair of brown and white newborn PJs. “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.” They finished the post with a simple white heart. Baby “Bronze” was positioned sweetly on a fuzzy brown blanket imprinted with “Mahomes” in the pattern. Baby boy Patrick joins big sister Sterling, who is just 20 months old.
Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear
The game of the week in the NFL will be a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the Bengals got the better of the Chiefs when the two teams faced off last January, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow had extremely high ...
Popculture
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Addresses Speculation She Secretly Went Into Labor
Brittany Matthews is setting the record straight about her recent pregnancy. Before the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to the couple's second child, she responded to fans on Twitter speculating that she gave birth while Mahomes and the Chiefs were taking on the Los Angeles Rams.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving
The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, a son Patrick Mahomes is making sure to fulfill all of wife Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy cravings. Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) this week, the NFL star, 27, recounted a recent instance where Brittany "wasn't very happy" when her pizza delivery was taking longer than expected. Over the weekend, Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with Patrick, was live tweeting about her pizza delivery experience, sharing that it had been over an...
Patrick Mahomes Details How He Got Drafted by Chiefs
Kansas City landing Mahomes was the final step of a wild pre-draft and draft night process.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals How His Brother Helped Him Put a Unique Spin on His Baby Boy's Name
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to a newborn son — Patrick Lavon III, known as Bronze, and daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, Patrick Mahomes is already working on creating special family bonds for his newborn son. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback began Wednesday's team press conference by opening up about welcoming son "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III earlier this week. "It's awesome to bring in a son and to add to my family," the new dad of two shared. "Everything went great, everything went smooth and Brittany's a...
atozsports.com
Chiefs player might regret his comments toward the Bengals this week
One Kansas City Chiefs player might regret some of his comments toward the Cincinnati Bengals. Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid decided to engage in some trash talk this week that was directed at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been on a tear lately. Reid told reporters that he’s...
Brittany Matthews Poses With Baby Bump At Patrick Mahomes’ Game After Fans Wonder If She Went Into Labor
Still waiting! Brittany Mahomes’ due date may be soon, but there’s still time until she and quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes become parents of two. While eager to welcome their new addition, Brittany brushed off rumors she was in labor after the Kansas City Chiefs game against the LA Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27.
