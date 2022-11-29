ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Gerard Hutch trial: Secret recordings can be used in court

An Irish court has ruled that secret recordings of conversations between Gerard Hutch and a former Sinn Féin councillor are admissible evidence in a murder trial. Mr Hutch has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering David Byrne in Dublin during a 2016 boxing weigh-in. He and Jonathan...
BBC

Supreme Court begins hearing NI Protocol challenge

The UK's highest court has begun hearing a legal challenge to the lawfulness of the Northern Ireland Protocol. It has been mounted by a group of unionist politicians. They have argued the protocol, part of the government's Brexit deal with the European Union, breaches the Acts of Union and the Northern Ireland Act.
Salon

“Extremely bad luck”: Trump lawsuit lands before judge who sanctioned his lawyers for frivolous suit

Donald Trump drew a bad hand in his countersuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. The former president had sued James for "intimidation and harassment" after her office filed a $250 million lawsuit against the Trump Organization, which the 41-page complaint alleged was an attempt to "steal, destroy or control all things Trump," and the attorney general had the case removed to federal court.
FLORIDA STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
The Independent

Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved

The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy