Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Emotionally Confesses She Doesn't Want To 'Say Goodbye' To Her Kids After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19
Robyn Brown fears for her life after checking into the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19 in a sneak peek for the Sunday, December 4, episode of TLC's Sister Wives.Despite following Kody's strict pandemic protocols — which caused a major divide between himself and some of his other wives and children throughout Season 16 — Robyn, the Brown family patriarch and several of their children all contracted the virus."Robyn's not improving. She's not improving. Finally our doctor says, 'Take her to the hospital,'" Kody, 53, emotionally confesses in the clip. "People go to the hospital to die."AWKWARD? ESTRANGED 'SISTER...
NBC Los Angeles
Country Singer Jake Flint Dies in His Sleep at 37, Just Hours After Wedding
Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native — known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait" — died at the age of 37 on Nov. 26. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
Hilaria Baldwin says she and husband Alec are ‘not OK’ after ‘Rust’ shooting
Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin are still struggling after the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” in October 2021. “We’re not OK. We can’t be OK. No one’s OK,” Hilaria, 38, said in an upcoming interview with Extra while holding back tears. “It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.” Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when a prop gun containing live bullets went off and struck her in the chest before striking director Joel Souza in the clavicle. The Baldwins, who recently welcomed their seventh child, have been open about their family’s “challenging year” ever since the shooting. Back in...
Comments / 0