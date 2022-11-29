Gathering to sing or listen to timeless tales is the heart of the season. This winter, join the City of Lacey to celebrate togetherness one page at a time thanks to Stories and Songs with Santa. From December 5, the day of the Lacey Lighted Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, through January 2, head to Huntamer Park’s lighted wonderland for a special treat. While at the park, you can listen to the big man himself reading holiday classics to kids of all ages accompanied by local musicians, on your mobile device.

LACEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO