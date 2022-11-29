Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
'I'm not sure if the healthcare landscape has ever seen a storm like this one,' surgeon says
Spine surgeon Philip Louie, MD, medical director of research and academics at Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, joined Becker's to discuss what he wishes his coworkers knew about his job. Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length. Question: What do you wish your coworkers knew about...
Popular Seattle gym survives pandemic, now closing after mass tech layoffs
SEATTLE — Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs. Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta. The tech giants announced layoffs in...
What are some rich neighborhoods in Tacoma to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
My Clallam County
Health Officer has advice for the many parents with sick kids at home
PORT ANGELES – This flu season is turning out to be much more hazardous than most, thanks to the triple threat of influenza A, the RSV respiratory virus and, of course, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which doesn’t seem to care that we’re all sick of it. But...
KUOW
19K Seattle-area patients could face steep bills or be forced to find a new doctor
A dispute between the owner of the Polyclinic and a major insurance company could affect nearly 19,000 patients in Western Washington. It could leave them with a choice between higher medical bills or finding a new provider. The people caught in the middle are Regence BlueShield insurance customers who get...
The Suburban Times
Assisted Living Locators Urges Adult Children To Have a Very Merry… Long Term Care Plan
TACOMA, Wash. – The holiday season is a time of giving and sharing special moments with your family. As you decorate the tree and bake those cookies, don’t forget about an important gift you can give to your aging parent – the gift of a long-term care plan.
KJR 95.7 The Jet
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
KING-5
The Seattle market where your groceries are always free
SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
nwnewsradio.com
19,000 local patients may find themselves “out of network”
(SEATTLE) A stalemate between a major medical provider and an insurance company could mean 19-THOUSAND local people will have to find a new doctor next month. According to Seattle-based insurer Regence Blue Shield, the company that operates the Polyclinic and the Everett Clinic is “insisting on an unprecedented increase in what we pay them for your care.”
multicare.org
For former travel nurse, all roads lead to Auburn Medical Center
Christina Isringhausen has a running joke: All her roads lead back to MultiCare Auburn Medical Center. Her journey started six years ago, when she and her cat Maui left their home near St. Louis, Mo., for a travel nurse contract in Dallas. Toward the end of that contract, she and...
KEPR
Teekah Lewis: New age progression photo released of toddler kidnapped in 1999
TACOMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis was kidnapped from a Tacoma bowling alley. Teekah went bowling with her mother and family at New Frontier Lanes along Center Street in Tacoma on Jan. 23, 1999. She was last seen playing in the arcade area of the bowling alley and was reported missing around 10:30 p.m.
Thieves break into Seattle restaurant and steal beloved stuffed cougar
SEATTLE — A well-known restaurant in Seattle coping with a devastating fire this past summer is dealing with another setback. Thieves broke into Vito's restaurant in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood over the weekend, stealing a precious icon from the space. Barbara the taxidermy cougar, which is an iconic...
nwnewsradio.com
Patient information compromised at local hospitals
(SEATTLE) The October ransomware attack that crippled Virginia Mason Franciscan Health websites is now believed to more ongoing consequences. You may remember about the attack that shut-down several hospital websites several weeks ago. Yesterday, Virginia Mason parent company CommonSpirit made the revelation that personal patient information was compromised during the...
Precious Cougar Stolen From Seattle Restaurant: 'It's Just So, So Wrong'
'She is as much of a part of this restaurant as the food, and the music and the cocktails,' the restaurant owner said.
thurstontalk.com
The City of Lacey Celebrates Holiday Stories and Songs with Santa
Gathering to sing or listen to timeless tales is the heart of the season. This winter, join the City of Lacey to celebrate togetherness one page at a time thanks to Stories and Songs with Santa. From December 5, the day of the Lacey Lighted Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting, through January 2, head to Huntamer Park’s lighted wonderland for a special treat. While at the park, you can listen to the big man himself reading holiday classics to kids of all ages accompanied by local musicians, on your mobile device.
thurstontalk.com
Oly Town FC Celebrates Local Women’s Soccer, Sets USL Trial Dates
The Oly Town Football Club on November 19 announced tryouts for USL programs offered to both men and women for Sunday January 8, 2023. The announcement comes two months after USL Soccer announced the expansion of the W League into the Pacific Northwest with Oly Town FC (Olympia, WA), Capital FC (Salem, OR), OVF Alliance (Albany, OR) and Lane United (Eugene, OR). The Artesian men’s USL program in its second year (2023) will be looking to increase their ranking after a 4th Place Finish in their first year of USL League Two competition in 2022.
Chronicle
Lewis County Coffee Grows With Purchase of The Station in Centralia
Having been in downtown Centralia for nearly a decade, The Station, a coffee bar and bistro, is now owned by the Lewis County Coffee Company. The Station, formerly owned by the DeVaul family, is the seventh shop owned by the company, which currently has five drive-thru locations and one at the Providence Centralia Hospital.
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Tacoma?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Tacoma?
Alaska Airlines cancels more than 440 Seattle flights after winter blast
Wintry weather is causing a winter nightmare for travelers. Passengers were stranded in Seattle after snow caused a ripple effect, leaving people stuck for days. By far the most impacted is Alaska Airlines, which has canceled hundreds of flights. Those problems gave Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA) the title of “most miserable” airport in the country today, according to Flight Aware.
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
