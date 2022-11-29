ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 25

mind the business that pays you ?
3d ago

Well basically there is nothing healthy in the menu anymore so y’all giving people a chance to get diabetes and obesity for the rest of their lives? Gotcha!!

Reply(1)
7
Sarah Seekamp
3d ago

this is cool and all but they need to work on the quality of the food and the experience of the whole process cuz as enticing it is to try and end to win one of these cards there's thousands of people who will also be trying to win in turn only making McDonald's more money without doing much of anything how about those in charge figure out ways to stop the ice cream machine from being "broken" which in my experience has been from high sales pushing the machine to work harder then it's intended causing it to go down from time to time alone with producing better quality food and paying the workers a better rate all of which the company can afford to do but sadly won't cuz they only care about quantity of sales not quality product

Reply
4
PugMomma
3d ago

ya, they've given them out before to rich people, how about giving them out to folks who could really use a few free McD's meals a week?

Reply
4
Related
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December

McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years

As if we really needed another excuse to head to the McDonald's drive-thru, Mickey D's just announced two new additions to its nationwide menu. The new menu items are fun, upgraded takes on a couple of classics that we already love: the Quarter Pounder and the Oreo McFlurry. Starting November...
Daily Mail

'I made a mistake': Billionaire Tyson Foods heir, 32, apologizes in company memo for drunkenly falling asleep in female stranger's bed - one month after taking reins of family's $24BN chicken dynasty

John R. Tyson - a great grandson of Tyson Food's founder - was arrested and charged with public intoxication and trespassing after a college-aged woman found him asleep in her bed at 2am and called the police. Tyson, 32, said in the memo that his behavior was 'inconsistent with [his]...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
HAWAII STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November

With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
CNET

Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
Let's Eat LA

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

You Can Get a Free Frosty at Wendy's Every Friday for the Next 7 Weeks

As far as fast food is concerned, Wendy’s may have launched that most desirable holiday menu item this month. The chain said farewell to the Strawberry Frosty to welcome the seasonally appropriate Peppermint Frosty. Since we are talking about Wendy’s, there are deals involved as well. From November 21...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
177K+
Post
1076M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy