A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said. Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Kissimmee and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO