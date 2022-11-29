Read full article on original website
Related
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
fox35orlando.com
Body found possibly 73-year-old Florida man who went missing on Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A body retrieved from a swampy pond may be that of a missing 73-year-old man who disappeared on Thanksgiving Day, Osceola County Sheriff's Deputy Marcos Lopez said in a Thursday press conference. Deputies said they found the body around 1:10 p.m. nearly one mile from the...
WESH
Murder victim found in drainage ditch in 1995 identified as missing Florida mom
YEMASSEE, S.C. — A murder victim found in a drainage ditch in South Carolina in 1995 has been identified as a Florida woman. According to WSAV, the woman, now identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez, was found dead wearing only her underwear in a drainage ditch on Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, South Carolina, in 1995.
A 9-year-old Boy was discovered dead in a Polk County lake.
According to deputies, the child fell from a watercraft into Lake Annie on Saturday. A 9-year-old child was discovered dead in a Polk County lake.Photo bypolk county sheriff's office.
WESH
Man killed in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting happened in Orlando Friday. Deputies were called to the shooting in the 1400 block of Dean Road at about 2 p.m. They said they found a man in his 50s who was shot. He was taken to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.
Body found in swamp near where Florida pastor vanished, sheriff says
Osceola County deputies said they found a body in a swamp about a mile from where a missing pastor was last seen.
Memorial sign to be placed in memory of tow truck driver killed during crash on SR-408
ORLANDO, Fla. — A memorial sign will soon go up along State Road 408 to honor a tow truck driver hit and killed on the job. The Orlando Fire Department hosted a “slowdown, move over” law awareness ceremony and unveiled a sign paying tribute to 24-year-old Austin Gayne.
Florida man confesses to killing mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man,' authorities say
A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said. Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Kissimmee and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
‘Help catch a killer’: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orlando. Images captured on surveillance video could be instrumental in figuring out who he is, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The video,...
Florida Man Stabs Mother To Death Saying “She Never Pushed Me To Be A Man”
A Florida man admitted to stabbing his mother to death and severely injuring his sister at their home, according to investigators. According to deputies, on November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:13 PM, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible stabbing at
WESH
Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
Polk County man attacks victim with bat before hitting him with car, police say
A Polk County man attacked another man with a bat at a gas station on Tuesday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
WESH
2 dead in Orlando warehouse fire that ignited fireworks, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are dead and three others are hospitalized after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Orlando Thursday evening. In an update from the sheriff’s office Friday, they said two of the people hurt in the fire died at the hospital. David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, were identified as the people killed in the fire.
Missing-Runaway Teen Last Seen In Zephyrhills On Nov. 25 Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 15-year-old Davee Biddle has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Davee Biddle, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Biddle is 5’4”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on
fox35orlando.com
'Unimaginable nightmare': Florida boy missing after falling off boat, sheriff says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A search is underway for a 9-year-old Florida boy who reportedly fell from a boat and was struck by the boat's propeller during a family outing on Lake Annie in Polk County. Divers with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are searching the lake south of Dundee.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando 14-year-old accused in murder of 15-year-old: Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - After nearly a year of searching for the person who shot and killed 15-year-old Corey Jones, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) said they have arrested a teenager for second-degree murder. Tydeareon Devonte Sessler 14, was arrested for second-degree murder with a firearm after he reportedly gave a...
WESH
Officials searching for BMW driver after wrong-way crash kills motorcyclist in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash closed a road in Orlando Thursday morning. It was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the area of SR-528 and the eastbound exit ramp to SR-520. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2006 BMW and a 2022 Honda CMX300 motorcycle. Officials...
Father charged in fatal hit-and-run after son drives without license
A father has been charged after he allowed his son to drive without a license, resulting in a fatal hit-and-run crash last Saturday.
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Busch Gardens
A motorcyclist died in a crash near Busch Gardens on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday in Orange County. Troopers confirmed they are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a deadly crash on SR-520. The crash involved a wrong-way driver who struck a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was flown from...
Comments / 13