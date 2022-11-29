ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 13

Related
WESH

Man killed in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting happened in Orlando Friday. Deputies were called to the shooting in the 1400 block of Dean Road at about 2 p.m. They said they found a man in his 50s who was shot. He was taken to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

Florida man confesses to killing mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man,' authorities say

A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said. Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Kissimmee and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

2 dead in Orlando warehouse fire that ignited fireworks, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are dead and three others are hospitalized after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Orlando Thursday evening. In an update from the sheriff’s office Friday, they said two of the people hurt in the fire died at the hospital. David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, were identified as the people killed in the fire.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando 14-year-old accused in murder of 15-year-old: Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - After nearly a year of searching for the person who shot and killed 15-year-old Corey Jones, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) said they have arrested a teenager for second-degree murder. Tydeareon Devonte Sessler 14, was arrested for second-degree murder with a firearm after he reportedly gave a...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy