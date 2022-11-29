ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The mystery of Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup ‘goal’ has been solved

By Jared Schwartz
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo threw his hands in the air in belief that he scored a pivotal, and historic, goal for Portugal.

His restraint to unleash his iconic “Siu” celebration, however, suggests he harbored some doubt about who was responsible.

In the 54th minute of Portugal’s 2-0 World Cup win over Uruguay on Monday, the 37-year-old megastar appeared to head in a cross from Bruno Fernandes to give the team a 1-0 lead. The goal would have marked Ronaldo’s ninth at a World Cup, bringing him level with the legendary Eusebio as the nation’s all-time leading scorer at the tournament. Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammates quickly surrounded him and congratulated him as if he had scored.

Ronaldo was originally credited for the goal, should it belong to Bruno Fernandes? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RuMuMAEA0T

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Amid the party, however, came a surprising twist inside the stadium: Fernandes was announced the goal-scorer, not Ronaldo.

Replays show Ronaldo coming within a hair – literally – of Fernandes’ cross, and although it originally appeared as if he slightly redirected the ball past Uruguayan goalie Sergio Rochet, a closer look reveals he made no contact with the ball.

“I celebrated [the goal] as if it had been Cristiano’s goal,” Fernandes told reporters after the game. “It seemed to me that he had touched the ball. My aim was to cross the ball for him.”

Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post

Amid fierce debate among fans about the rightful scorer, the decision was confirmed on Tuesday morning. Technology used in Adidas’ official balls for VAR (Video Assistant Referee) conclusively proved that Ronaldo did not make any contact, ESPN reported .

The technology, which primarily is used to help with offsides calls, was able to determine that the ball never changed direction.

“No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements,” FIFA, on behalf of Adidas, told ESPN in a statement. “The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis.”

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates what he thought was his goal.
AFP via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Bruno Fernandes.
AFP via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo was just inches away from touching the ball.
FIFA via Getty Images
The goal would have made Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal's joint-highest scorer at World Cups.
Regardless of the goal-scorer discrepancy, Ronaldo and Fernandes have both been firing as they’ve already clinched Portugal’s spot in the knockout round. Their chemistry was a bit of mystery entering the tournament, as Ronaldo, who was teammates with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, notably parted ways with the club last week in an acrimonious split.

Comments / 10

matt ingram
2d ago

It was never a mystery to those of that were paying attention, the rotation of the ball never changes as it passes over his head. He's Always Been a Glory Hog. Go to Saudi Arabia Already...

Reply
5
Thornton Melon
2d ago

He knew he didn't touch it but yet he was willing to take credit for it.

Reply
9
