Queens, NY

Who should the Mets target this offseason?

By Paul Forrester
New York Post
 3 days ago

Baseball’s offseason is here, which means rumors are flying. Few teams have more questions — and perhaps opportunities (thanks, Steve Cohen) — than the Mets, who need firepower at the plate and on the mound.

Will Jacob deGrom return to the rotation? Could he be replaced or even joined by Justin Verlander? If Brandon Nimmo decides to sign elsewhere , would the Mets try to open their wallet wide for Aaron Judge? And how much is the club willing to spend to revamp a bullpen with the kind of late-inning arms that are becoming increasingly expensive ?

Cohen has shown a willingness to spend but has also said he has his limits . So what would make for a good and realistic offseason haul for the Mets as baseball’s shopping season gets into high gear over the next few weeks?

Sound off in the comments below.

New York Post

New York City, NY
