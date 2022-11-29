Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
27east.com
IRS Says Septic Rebates Will Not Be Taxed
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer expect the septic replacement rebate grants awarded by Suffolk County and New York State —... more. A New York State Supreme Court justice on Thursday ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in ... by Michael...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 1
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 21 reporting that he received notification from his bank regarding a fraudulent check. It had been made... more. The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer ... 2 Dec...
longisland.com
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study.
27east.com
Q&A: Alfred Caiola Discusses His Vision for Hampton Bays and Its Downtown
Alfred Caiola has been in Hampton Bays since the early 1980s, enjoying life. A developer, there came a moment when he decided there was an opportunity to give back, using... more. Standing at the base of the newly restored “Stargazer,” David Morris still can’t take a ... 30 Nov 2022...
27east.com
School News, December 1, Sag Harbor and East Hampton Town
Students Learn About South Fork Bakery Pierson Middle School special education students took a field trip to South Fork Bakery on November 15, during which they met with owner Shirley... more. AMAGANSETT Boat Club Raffle Draw and Open House East End Classic Boat Society will hold ... 29 Nov 2022...
27east.com
As Lease Deal Crumbles, Sag Harbor Will Ask Public Service Commission To Nullify Potter’s Contract for Gas Ball Lot
At the 11th hour, developer Adam Potter pulled out of a deal to sublet what is commonly known as the gas ball parking lot to Sag Harbor Village, officials said... more.
Plans for Route 58 & Mill Road site, where four restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, are proposed, move forward
The developer looking to build four restaurants on the seven-acre mostly vacant site at the corner of Route 58 and Mill Road was back before the Planning Board last night to discuss new revisions to his proposed site plan. The Jimmy John’s fast-food restaurant, previously slated to jointly occupy —...
27east.com
East End Food Institute Opens Winter Market
As cold weather sets in, people who crave fresh local produce and other food products still have a place to go, even as the farm stands they enjoy close up... more.
Commercial Observer
State Farm Lends $26M on Whole Foods-Anchored Long Island Retail Asset
BRAM Auto Group has secured a $26 million debt package to refinance a Long Island shopping center anchored by Whole Foods, Commercial Observer has learned. State Farm Auto Insurance supplied the loan on BRAM’s 867 East Gate Boulevard in Garden City, N.Y, which BRAM acquired from Midwood Management Corporation for $65.2 million in May.
27east.com
Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays
When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Jose Gonzalez Salinas, 28, of Calverton was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DWI on November 25. According to...
27east.com
Steep Price To Pay
I write in response to recent articles published in The Sag Harbor Express on the proposed Marsden Street athletic field. While this has been viewed simply as an addition of a sports field, the far-reaching consequences have not been addressed. If the Marsden Street properties are acquired using Community Preservation...
27east.com
Some Look Askance as Work Begins on Steinbeck Park Amphitheater in Sag Harbor
The intermittent work on John Steinbeck Waterfront Park in Sag Harbor has resumed this month, with the arrival just before the Thanksgiving holiday of approximately 500 cubic yards of clean... more.
Western Queens Gazette
Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island
The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
fox5ny.com
U.S. Postal Service center on Long Island works around-the-clock to handle mail
MELVILLE, N.Y. - From now through the New Year, several hundred thousand letters and packages will be processed daily at the United States Postal Service's Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville. The facility's new Single Induction Parcel Sorter, or SIPS, machine spans the length of a football field with...
27east.com
ARF Transports Nine Puppies and Mom From New Mexico; Now Available for Adoption
Dr. George Dempsey may have just found a new calling in life. Last week, the medical director of East Hampton Family Medicine joined a team that transported nine puppies and... more. April Lynne Earle’s journey into genealogy began when she was 12 years old, at a ... 30 Nov 2022...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022
The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution
Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
The Jewish Press
US Govt to Invest Millions to Improve Water on Long Island
Long Island has received an initial federal grant of $2.25 million to improve the water quality on its north shore. Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study on Tuesday announced the funding, which is provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and comes in addition to finalizing a plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution.
Expect to pay more at the pump as Suffolk's gas tax holiday to end Thursday
The gas tax holiday in Suffolk County is coming to an end on Thursday, , which means you might wind up paying more at the pump this winter.
