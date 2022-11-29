As cold weather sets in, people who crave fresh local produce and other food products still have a place to go, even as the farm stands they enjoy close up... more. SAG HARBOR — On November 23 around 5:25 p.m. a Main Street resident called Village Police to report a suspicious bright light in Mashashimuet Park. Police said they found a group of children playing basketball and using a portable light to light the court. They were advised they could continue their game. SAG HARBOR — A Brandywine Drive resident called Village Police on November 25 to report that around 11:50 a.m. his surveillance system showed three men, not known to him, exiting a pickup truck in his driveway and walking into the backyard of his property. When confronted, via a ... 1 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO