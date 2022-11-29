Read full article on original website
Related
Census says 39% of Muslims live in most deprived areas of England and Wales
Campaigners urge policymakers to act on ‘cycle of poverty’ entrapping generations of British muslims
Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian
Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
Key census statistics on religion, ethnicity and language in England and Wales
Here are the key statistics in today’s release of 2021 census data on religion, ethnicity and language in England and Wales.Religion– Some 27.5 million people in England and Wales described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, or 46.2%. This is down from 33.3 million (59.3%) a decade earlier and is the first time the proportion has dropped below a half.– The percentage of people saying they had no religion jumped from around a quarter in 2011 (25.2%, or 14.1 million) to over a third in 2021 (37.2% or 22.2 million).We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion...
‘If you ask me, I am British’: joys and trials for Britain’s multi-ethnic households
2021 census reveals 25% increase of households with members of more than one ethnicity. Here, families reveal their experiences
England and Wales now minority Christian countries, census reveals
Data shows Leicester and Birmingham have become UK’s first ‘minority majority’ cities in new age of ‘super-diversity’
Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth
Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
Man Who Was Stuck in Airport for 18 Years Passed Away in the Airport
Nasseri In the section of The airport where he slept and spent most of his time (2005)History of Yesterday. On Saturday 12th of November Mehran Karimi Nasseri passed away due to a heart attack. Nasseri has lived for the past 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. His story had become famous after Steven's Spielberg Film "The Terminal" which appeared in 2004 and was inspired by Nasseri's life stuck in the airport.
Bride and groom, 68 and 74, become latest wedding couple to have their big day cancelled as Home Office block-books hotels to house asylum seekers
A bride and groom are the latest couple to have their wedding cancelled after a hotel was booked out by the Home Office for asylum seekers. This comes after a man was forced to change his tattoo in February this year showing the time and date of his wedding after the hotel after it was cancelled due to the hotel being booked up for refugees.
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
30 amazing facial reconstructions, from stone age shamans to King Tut's father
New scientific techniques are helping us reconstruct people from the past in uncanny detail.
A Second World War sea fort off the English coast was sold for about $580,000 at an auction. Take a look.
The Grade II-listed sea fort off Lincolnshire in northern England could be turned into a luxury hotel, restaurant, Airbnb or retreat.
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Comments / 4