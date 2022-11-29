Read full article on original website
Oscar Tellefson (April 15, 1930 – November 27, 2022)
Oscar Tellefson, 92, passed away November 27, 2022 peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, WY after an extended illness. He was born in Edgerton, WI, on April 15, 1930. He attended Willow Prairie Elementary school and then graduated from Edgerton High in 1948. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Air Force and spent time in the Korean conflict. He was later transferred to Chanute Air Base where he met the love of his life, Nancy Jean Collins. They were married on July 12, 1953. Oscar and Nancy had their daughter Christy Rowland in 1958. In 1959 Oscar took a hunting and fishing trip to Wyoming with his brother-in-law and former resident of Rock Springs, Bill Jackson. He never returned to Illinois, and was a resident of Rock Springs for 63 years. Shortly after moving to Rock Springs, they had their son Scott Tellefson.
Leonard Rueben Wegner (April 27, 1944 – December 2, 2022)
Leonard Rueben Wegner, 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Wegner was a resident of Rock Springs for 24 years and former resident of Hanna, Wyoming. He was born April 27, 1944 in Berkley, California, the...
Donna Jean Kumpula Chabre (November 16, 1945 – November 26, 2022)
Donna Jean Kumpula Chabre passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at The University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming. Donna was born November 16, 1945 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Gustie Kumpula and Frances Bercich Kumpula. She attended schools...
Theodore (Ted) Coet (August 10, 1926 – November 15, 2022)
On November 15, 2022, Theodore (Ted) Coet died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 96 years old. Ted lived a long and fulfilling life as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend. He was born in Ziegler, Illinois, but lived a good part of his life in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He and his beloved wife, Elizabeth retired to their cabin in Pinedale, Wyoming, which became a wonderful gathering place for their family for 40 years.
Clyde LaVell Siler (November 27, 1940 – November 30, 2022)
Clyde LaVell Siler passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Siler was born November 27, 1940 in Green River, Wyoming; the son of Findley Fernard Siler and Genevieve Ruble. He attended...
Robert E. Loshonkohl (December 12, 1957 – November 24, 2022)
Robert E. Loshonkohl, 64, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. Mr. Loshonkohl was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 9 years and former resident of Washington. He was born December 12, 1957 in Forks, Washington, the son of Bob...
Local Scoutmaster Heath Lowinske Receives Highest Honor a Volunteer Can Obtain
ROCK SPRINGS — Scoutmaster Heath Lowinske recently received the District Award of Merit, which is the highest honor a Scout District can bestow upon a volunteer. During the Jim Bridger District dinner on November 5 in Rock Springs, Lowinske was recognized for all of his years of volunteer service to the Boys Scouts of America. The Jim Bridger District covers all of southwest Wyoming, he said.
Rock Springs’ Annual Lighted Parade Set for Saturday
ROCK SPRINGS — It’s time to grab a hot chocolate and get bundled up for the 25th annual Rock Springs Chamber Lighted Christmas Parade. “We have been monitoring the weather for Saturday and it’s forecasted to be cold,” Rock Springs Chamber CEO Rick Lee said. “There will be a few volunteers handing out hot chocolate to help warm the insides, but we advise that anyone participating in the parade dress with protection from cold and wind. Once you think you are dressed enough, add one more layer.”
Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support
On behalf of the family of Donna Ward we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, texts, flowers, and all the food and drinks that were given to us during the loss of our Mother/Sister. A special thanks goes to The Green River Fire Department,...
Green River Council, Residents Discuss Leash Law
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council, Green River Police Department, and a couple of residents discussed the possibility of Green River implementing a leash law during a Council workshop on November 15. Currently, Green River does not have a leash law, but rather operates under two sections...
Western Wyoming Beverages Hosts Annual ‘Cans for Cans’ Food Drive
Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) will host its annual ‘Pepsi’s Cans for Cans’ food drive at local grocery stores as part of its philanthropic mission to combat food insecurity in Western Wyoming. Returning for the fourth year, the food drive encourages shoppers at local grocery stores to donate...
Green River Fire Department Rescues Contractor from Pipe Vault
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department’s (GRFD) Technical Rope Rescue Team put their skills to the test when they rescued a contractor who fell into a Joint Powers Plant pipe vault Wednesday evening. The GRFD, along with Castle Rock Ambulance, responded to the scene shortly after...
Public Input Sought on Flaming Gorge Recreation Management Plan
VERNAL, UTAH — The Ashley National Forest (ANF) is updating the current Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area Management Plan, which was completed in 1986. This management plan will be updated to address increased visitation and changes in the types of visitor use to align with the new ANF Plan, a press release states. New forms of recreation have developed or fully matured since the 1986 plan was completed. The growth of All-Terrain-Vehicle use, drone use, paddle boarding, biking, and other forms of recreation such as bouldering and rock climbing are attracting different user groups to the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.
Three Rock Springs Men Have Been Sentenced to Prison in Pipe Bomb Case
ROCK SPRINGS — Three Rock Springs men involved in a local pipe bomb case will serve time in prison after pleading guilting to felony charges related to making and possessing pipe bombs. Rock Springs residents Spencer Dale Cottrell, 51, Bryan Roland Foster, 39, and Gage Mercer, 31, have been...
Partly Sunny With a High Near 30
Significant snowfall over western mountains and valleys starting this morning, with the heaviest snowfall Thursday night into Friday morning. High winds for areas from Rock Springs to Casper and on the lee side of the Wind River Mountains. Snow chances spread eastward overnight and into Friday morning. Main weather impacts end around midday Friday.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 30
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed...
Game and Fish to Host Public Meeting on Black Bear Hunting Seasons
GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold a public information gathering meeting in Green River to discuss Chapter 3, black bear hunting seasons, on Monday, December 5. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Green River Regional Office, 351 Astle Ave. Wildlife managers...
