Oscar Tellefson, 92, passed away November 27, 2022 peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, WY after an extended illness. He was born in Edgerton, WI, on April 15, 1930. He attended Willow Prairie Elementary school and then graduated from Edgerton High in 1948. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Air Force and spent time in the Korean conflict. He was later transferred to Chanute Air Base where he met the love of his life, Nancy Jean Collins. They were married on July 12, 1953. Oscar and Nancy had their daughter Christy Rowland in 1958. In 1959 Oscar took a hunting and fishing trip to Wyoming with his brother-in-law and former resident of Rock Springs, Bill Jackson. He never returned to Illinois, and was a resident of Rock Springs for 63 years. Shortly after moving to Rock Springs, they had their son Scott Tellefson.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO