AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits
AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
Deep cuts at AMC Networks signals turbulent time for media industry
"The mechanisms for the monetization of content are in disarray."
AMC Networks stock sinks after CEO departs, layoffs announced as cable losses mount
AMC Networks (AMCX) plans to lay off about 20% of its U.S. workforce as CEO Christina Spade departs the company after less than three months on the job. "We have determined we need to conserve resources at this time," the company said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "This will involve cutbacks in operations which unfortunately includes a large-scale layoff, impacting approximately 20% of our employees in the U.S."
CNN's chief outlines changes to network after layoffs, including end of live programming on HLN
CNN on Thursday executed sweeping layoffs and implemented a series of changes that impacted multiple divisions across the news organization, including ending live programming on HLN, the company's chief executive, Chris Licht, said in a memo to employees.
AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade, who worked for just 3 months, is entitled to a payout of over $10 million
CEO Christina Spade's departure came just before AMC announced that it plans on laying off 20 percent of its U.S. staff in the face of a revenue drop.
Mark Burnett Exits Leadership Role at Amazon's MGM
Pioneering reality TV producer Mark Burnett has become the latest MGM executive to depart following Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of the studio earlier this year. Burnett is known for creating influential non-scripted TV hits including Survivor, The Apprentice and Shark Tank, among many others. “After months of collaborative transition efforts,...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Disney CEO Bob Iger: We have to start chasing profitability, not subscriptions
Disney CEO Bob Iger held his first all-hands meeting since returning to the top job. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team breaks down the details.
AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade Steps Down After Taking Over in September
AMC Networks said on Tuesday that CEO Christina Spade “has stepped down from her role” without giving details about the reason. The news came as a surprise as Spade had only taken over the role as of Sept. 9. A successor wasn’t immediately named.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC Networks Hits 11.1M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 10 PercentAMC Networks Adds Former Interim CEO Matt Blank to Board'Interview With the Vampire' Scores Early Second-Season Pickup at AMC “The AMC Networks board of directors is currently finalizing who it will name as a replacement, with an announcement to follow,” the company, which operates such cable...
AMC Networks SVPs David Stefanou & Marco Bresaz Among Creative Executives Impacted By Layoffs
EXCLUSIVE: Following AMC Networks’ shock announcement yesterday that the company is cutting 20% of its U.S. staff — or about 200 people — with its new CEO Christina Spade also departing, names of affected programming executives are starting to emerge. We hear those leaving as part of the layoffs include David Stefanou, SVP Original Programming & Development for WE tv, who led the development team in creating shows such as the hit Love After Lockup franchise; as well as Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction & alternative programming for AMC and SundanceTV, who helped oversee both networks’ original non-fiction programming development and their portfolio of current non-fiction programming. According to sources, also departing are Rafael Ruthchild, VP of Scripted Programming for AMC and Sundance; Cassie Conaway, Director of Scripted Programming at AMC Studios at AMC Networks; and Laura Luckenbaugh, Director, International Programming And Development for AMC Networks. More from DeadlineAMC Networks To Cut 20% Of U.S. Workforce As Cord Cutting, Streaming Costs, Economic Jitters Roil MediaAMC Networks To See "Large-Scale" Layoffs As CEO Christina Spade Exits - Update'The Walking Dead' Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort And AMC Networks' Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot
Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates; Peacock Cracks Top 10
Prime Video has supplanted Netflix as the No. 1 subscription streaming outlet in the U.S. in an annual ranking compiled by research firm Parks Associates. (See full chart below.) The company didn’t disclose its methodology for how it isolates the number of Prime Video subscribers, a metric long cloaked in secrecy due to Amazon’s general reluctance to disclose statistics about its Prime business. Still, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than a decade. For many years in the 2010s, its rankings looked consistent, with the former “Big 3” of Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu sharing...
AMC Networks To Take Programming, Severance, Other Charges Of Up To $475M Amid Restructuring
AMC Network said today it will take write-downs for up to $475 million as it restructures its business to cut costs. That includes up to $400 million for content-related moves it calls “strategic programming assessments” and $75 million for organizational restructuring costs including severance. The shakeup at the Dolan-controlled company came Tuesday as CEO Christina Spade stepped down and the company announced plans to lay off 20% of its U.S. staff, or about 200 people. Chairman James Dolan sent a dire memo to staff, the gist of which was reiterated in an SEC filing today. It said AMC Networks started a...
George Cheeks Lays Out New Structure Of CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios: Centralizes Back-End Functions, “No Exclusive Lanes” & Eyes More Global Production
George Cheeks has outlined his vision for CBS Studios and Paramount TV Studios. It comes after Deadline broke the news that Paramount Global was undergoing its latest round of layoffs with the Paramount+ scripted originals team being folded into Paramount TV Studios. The two studios will now centralize a number of its back-end functions for the first time installing leaders across finance, law, production, business affairs and casting. However, Cheeks, who is President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, and Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, Paramount+, wrote in a memo to staff, obtained by Deadline, that each studio is free to pursue all...
Warner Bros Discovery CEO Zaslav Faces Dumpster Fire
Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO was supposed to be the smartest media executive in the industry. That has not worked out at all.
U.S. Pay TV Penetration Retreats to Pre-Satellite Level 61%
Pay TV penetration fell to just 61% of U.S. households in the third quarter, its lowest level since 1993, which was just before the dawn of satellite TV competition for cable, according to celebrity equity analyst Craig Moffett's latest quarterly cord-cutting report. Cord-cutting collectively reached a year-over-year rate of 6.2%...
Amazon Is Scrapping Orion TV Just 2 Years After It Relaunched
In the wake of MGM television head Mark Burnett exiting the studio and Amazon on Monday, Amazon is re-organizing MGM’s TV division: folding its Orion Television label into the larger scripted side of MGM and axing the label just two years after it relaunched. Amazon’s TV chief Vernon Sanders announced the news to staff on Tuesday in a memo obtained by IndieWire, adding that Orion TV head Bradley Gardner is exiting. Gardner is negotiating a producing deal at MGM TV. The re-launched Orion Television was behind the rebooted “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” which is expected to stream on Paramount+ next year. Gardner...
SVP Kim Rozenfeld & EVP John Lynch Among Several Executives Leaving In Paramount TV Studios Layoffs
EXCLUSIVE: Names of programming executives impacted by Tuesday’s layoffs across Paramount Global’s CBS Studios and Paramount TV Studios are starting to emerge. As expected, all of them are on the Paramount TV Studios side, largely as a result of Paramount+’s scripted originals team being folded into that studio. I hear the list includes former top current executive at Apple TV+ and Sony Pictures Television Kim Rozenfeld, who joined PTVS in August as SVP Current Television. His exit stems from the restructuring; he was brought in for the role when the studio’s head of current, Cheryl Bosnak, added dual responsibilities as...
The Amazon exec in charge of Prime Video, Twitch, and gaming is retiring again
Amazon’s Jeff Blackburn, who leads the company’s media and entertainment businesses, is retiring from Amazon for a second time, according to emails from Blackburn and CEO Andy Jassy on Friday. With Blackburn’s departure, there will be some shifts in Amazon’s org chart. Mike Hopkins, who heads up Prime...
Paramount restructures Paramount TV Studios & CBS Studios, with senior execs among layoffs
Paramount has become the latest US studio to cut its workforce amid restructuring, with departees including former Apple TV+ exec Kim Rozenfeld. Paramount TV Studios and CBS Studios have both been affected, with around 30 people losing their jobs mainly across production, business affairs, casting and legal divisions. The rejig...
Sony (NYSE:SONY) Strengthens Distribution Business With Legendary Deal
Sony has agreed to handle the marketing and distribution of movies released by Legendary Entertainment globally, with the exception of China. Sony Group’s (NYSE:SONY) unit Sony Pictures has inked a multi-year deal with Legendary Entertainment to distribute the latter’s movie releases on a global level. Further, Sony will also take care of the home entertainment and TV distribution of those releases.
