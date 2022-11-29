ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

Christmas trees and wreaths presented to Virginia governor for 2022 holiday season

The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association presented Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin with two Christmas trees and four wreaths on November 29. The Christmas trees and wreaths will decorate Virginia’s Executive Mansion this holiday season. After presentation of the trees and wreaths, Gov. Youngkin presented the...
VDOT announces Resilience Plan in preparation of future hazards and challenges

The Virginia Department of Transportation is thinking of the future in the Commonwealth. A statewide Resilience Plan prepares Virginia for regional and global challenges, and is a comprehensive framework to incorporate resilience strategies into transportation planning, project development and delivery, operations, maintenance and asset management. According to a press release,...
Richmond: Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony planned for Dec. 7

The Virginia War Memorial and the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Council, will co-host the 81st Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The annual ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine...
Twenty-four Virginia businesses, university researchers awarded $1.5M in grant funding

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awarded $1.5 million to 24 Virginia-based businesses and university researchers for the third quarter of 2022. CCF has awarded more than $42 million to Virginia’s technology ecosystem since 2012, according to a press release. “Virginia recognizes the importance of...
State Water Control Board approves $307 million for Virginia localities

At its regular meeting in Richmond yesterday, the State Water Control Board approved more than $307 million in low-interest rate loan agreements for localities and public service authorities to improve wastewater infrastructure in Virginia. The town of Front Royal will receive $5.4 million of that loan agreement, the city of...
Virginia Tech researchers lead effort to explore gold mining in Virginia

Might there be gold in Virginia’s hills? The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is working towards the answer. Virginia Tech faculty members William Hopkins and Robert Bodnar were part of a 13-person technical team convened by NASEM to provide their subject-matter expertise to produce “The Potential Impacts of Gold Mining in Virginia” report released last month.
Abingdon: William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia award

The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia is a recipient of the Spirit of Virginia Award. The award recognizes the female leaders championing the museum’s impact across Southwest Virginia in access to arts, arts and culture education, technical skills training and workforce readiness, rehabilitation, small business development and youth programming, according to a press release.
Survey: Virginians feel Dec. 5 is start of holiday season

When would you say Christmas officially begins? Is it after Thanksgiving or is it when the first decorations appear in stores? Some mark it by the first sound of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” going on rotation on the radio. Perhaps it’s when they go out to buy a tree, start hanging decorations or grab a red cup of coffee from Starbucks’ annual festive menu.
SCCF blog highlights Black-owned businesses in the Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund celebrated the end of National Entrepreneurship Month with a thought piece on the renaissance of Black-owned businesses in the Southern Shenandoah Valley. The article was published on SCCF’s blog on Monday, Nov. 28, and was written in collaboration with The Walker Entrepreneurship Program in Lexington....
