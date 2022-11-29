Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
Augusta Free Press
Christmas trees and wreaths presented to Virginia governor for 2022 holiday season
The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association presented Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin with two Christmas trees and four wreaths on November 29. The Christmas trees and wreaths will decorate Virginia’s Executive Mansion this holiday season. After presentation of the trees and wreaths, Gov. Youngkin presented the...
Augusta Free Press
VDOT announces Resilience Plan in preparation of future hazards and challenges
The Virginia Department of Transportation is thinking of the future in the Commonwealth. A statewide Resilience Plan prepares Virginia for regional and global challenges, and is a comprehensive framework to incorporate resilience strategies into transportation planning, project development and delivery, operations, maintenance and asset management. According to a press release,...
Augusta Free Press
Farm Bureau honors Wise County farmer for flood relief efforts in Buchanan County
Gwen Fleming of Pound, who serves as president of Wise-Dickenson County Farm Bureau, was honored Nov. 30 with a Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Distinguished Service Award during the VFBF Annual Convention. Fleming and her husband, Starling, raise beef cattle, and she also works as a supervisor at Golden Homestead Assisted...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony planned for Dec. 7
The Virginia War Memorial and the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Council, will co-host the 81st Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The annual ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s First Lady participates in roundtable discussion on careers for women
Virginia’s First Lady Suzanne S. Young visited The Apprentice School Wednesday for a roundtable discussion focused on women. The school, at Newport News Shipbuilding, served as the site of discussion as part of Youngkin’s new campaign, Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia’s Women + girls. A panel of...
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-four Virginia businesses, university researchers awarded $1.5M in grant funding
The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awarded $1.5 million to 24 Virginia-based businesses and university researchers for the third quarter of 2022. CCF has awarded more than $42 million to Virginia’s technology ecosystem since 2012, according to a press release. “Virginia recognizes the importance of...
Augusta Free Press
State Water Control Board approves $307 million for Virginia localities
At its regular meeting in Richmond yesterday, the State Water Control Board approved more than $307 million in low-interest rate loan agreements for localities and public service authorities to improve wastewater infrastructure in Virginia. The town of Front Royal will receive $5.4 million of that loan agreement, the city of...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech researchers lead effort to explore gold mining in Virginia
Might there be gold in Virginia’s hills? The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is working towards the answer. Virginia Tech faculty members William Hopkins and Robert Bodnar were part of a 13-person technical team convened by NASEM to provide their subject-matter expertise to produce “The Potential Impacts of Gold Mining in Virginia” report released last month.
Augusta Free Press
Grant application period open for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) began accepting applications for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants yesterday for the 2024 fiscal year. Grant applications will be accepted through Feb. 1, 2023 for 2024 funding from state and federal sources. All applications must be submitted online for consideration.
Augusta Free Press
Abingdon: William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia award
The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia is a recipient of the Spirit of Virginia Award. The award recognizes the female leaders championing the museum’s impact across Southwest Virginia in access to arts, arts and culture education, technical skills training and workforce readiness, rehabilitation, small business development and youth programming, according to a press release.
Augusta Free Press
Survey: Virginians feel Dec. 5 is start of holiday season
When would you say Christmas officially begins? Is it after Thanksgiving or is it when the first decorations appear in stores? Some mark it by the first sound of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” going on rotation on the radio. Perhaps it’s when they go out to buy a tree, start hanging decorations or grab a red cup of coffee from Starbucks’ annual festive menu.
Augusta Free Press
Free admission for state employees to Virginia Museum of History & Culture in December
State employees in Virginia can enjoy free admission in December to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The museum’s exhibit “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” runs through Dec. 31. “Following an important election season, it is imperative that we all understand the fundamental principles...
Augusta Free Press
SCCF blog highlights Black-owned businesses in the Shenandoah Valley
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund celebrated the end of National Entrepreneurship Month with a thought piece on the renaissance of Black-owned businesses in the Southern Shenandoah Valley. The article was published on SCCF’s blog on Monday, Nov. 28, and was written in collaboration with The Walker Entrepreneurship Program in Lexington....
Augusta Free Press
George Mason University, Major League Cricket announce plans for cricket, baseball facility
Funding support for the study is coming from Govil, a founding investor in MLC, the founder and chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions and the CEO of Zyter. The effort represents part of Major League Cricket’s long-term strategic plan for American cricket, which also includes the launch of the first U.S. professional Twenty20 cricket league.
Augusta Free Press
Study: ‘Retail therapy’ costing Virginians $490 million this holiday season
A session of “retail therapy” after a challenging day or a difficult week can lift our spirits, although temporarily. But a new study reveals that Americans are purchasing products online as more of a permanent fix for mental health struggles. CouponBirds polled 3,000 consumers about their online shopping...
