Read full article on original website
Related
Inmate escapes from Crawford County Jail
A man serving a ten-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from the Crawford County Jail in Van Buren on November 30.
Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
Former Mena teacher arrested, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
A former Mena High School teacher is now in a Polk County jail facing charges of sexual assault following an investigation in allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.
Fort Smith police arrest man suspected of selling $10,000 in stolen property
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a man has been arrested after more than $10,000 in stolen property was found. On Nov. 21, police say they received a call from a deputy at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reporting a stolen truck connected to three commercial trailer thefts in Fort Smith was linked to 41-year-old Joshua Abbott.
Fort Smith man arrested for alleged theft of commercial trailers
Fort Smith police have arrested a man in connection with multiple commercial trailer thefts in the city.
ktoy1047.com
Man who threatened mayors arrested again
62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
kawx.org
Polk County Sheriff's Report for November 21st - 27th
The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of November 21, 2022 – November 27, 2022. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
Fort Smith police looking for car from deadly hit-and-run
Fort Smith police are still trying to identify a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident this summer.
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
Fort Smith marijuana cultivator has license revoked
River Valley Relief LLC, a medical marijuana cultivator in Fort Smith, has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
KHBS
River Valley Relief appeals decision to revoke medical marijuana license
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to a recent court ruling, the director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the medical marijuana license for River Valley Relief. "It's really to remain in compliance with the court order. To say there are a lot of moving parts here would be a bit of an understatement," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
mypulsenews.com
Mena Public Schools announces a teacher resignation amongst allegations
The Mena School District is aware of the allegations against the employee, who is no longer employed by the District. The employee resigned Tuesday, November 29th, before the. District completed a full investigation. The District will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in order to ensure the safety of District Students, which is our first priority in the education of children. As this matter involves personnel and students, it implicates privacy concerns under applicable law, and therefore the District has no further comment at this time.
talkbusiness.net
Deposits up more than 10% in NWA, Fort Smith banks
According to the latest summary of deposits (SOD) report released in September by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), 40 banks operating 294 branches in the six-county area of Northwest Arkansas held $23.5 billion in deposits as of June 30. The six counties included are Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Sebastian and Washington counties.
mypulsenews.com
Bertha “Tinker” Lillian Watkins
Mrs. Bertha “Tinker” Lillian Watkins, age 95, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Vandervoort, Arkansas. She was born August 2, 1927, in Vandervoort, Arkansas, to the late William Frances Daniel and Mary (Brun) Daniel. Mrs. Watkins was a woman of many talents and interests. She loved playing...
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care to open three walk-in clinics in Fort Smith
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers opening soon in Fort Smith
magnoliareporter.com
Weyerhaeuser makes $100,000 gift toward Idabel tornado recovery
Weyerhaeuser Company is making an immediate $100,000 donation to the city of Idabel, OK to support storm response and recovery efforts following the powerful tornado that struck McCurtain County on the evening of Friday, November 4. More than 100 homes and businesses in Idabel suffered a direct hit from the...
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Has A New Town
Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
visitmccurtaincounty.com
Hoochtown: The Spirit of Moonshine in McCurtain County
Since the 1800s, moonshine and McCurtain County, Oklahoma have gone as hand-in-hand as biscuits and gravy. In fact, depending on who you ask, local white lightning just might’ve paved the way for all the Broken Bow cabins and Beavers Bend road trips we know and love. Corn liquor’s legacy...
waldronnews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Fort Smith
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Fort Smith, AR-OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0