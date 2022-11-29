ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mena, AR



Related
WSB Radio

Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
BOKOSHE, OK
5NEWS

Fort Smith police arrest man suspected of selling $10,000 in stolen property

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a man has been arrested after more than $10,000 in stolen property was found. On Nov. 21, police say they received a call from a deputy at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reporting a stolen truck connected to three commercial trailer thefts in Fort Smith was linked to 41-year-old Joshua Abbott.
FORT SMITH, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man who threatened mayors arrested again

62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
NASHVILLE, AR
kawx.org

Polk County Sheriff's Report for November 21st - 27th

The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of November 21, 2022 – November 27, 2022. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
POLK COUNTY, AR
KHBS

River Valley Relief appeals decision to revoke medical marijuana license

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to a recent court ruling, the director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the medical marijuana license for River Valley Relief. "It's really to remain in compliance with the court order. To say there are a lot of moving parts here would be a bit of an understatement," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
FORT SMITH, AR
mypulsenews.com

Mena Public Schools announces a teacher resignation amongst allegations

The Mena School District is aware of the allegations against the employee, who is no longer employed by the District. The employee resigned Tuesday, November 29th, before the. District completed a full investigation. The District will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in order to ensure the safety of District Students, which is our first priority in the education of children. As this matter involves personnel and students, it implicates privacy concerns under applicable law, and therefore the District has no further comment at this time.
MENA, AR
talkbusiness.net

Deposits up more than 10% in NWA, Fort Smith banks

According to the latest summary of deposits (SOD) report released in September by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), 40 banks operating 294 branches in the six-county area of Northwest Arkansas held $23.5 billion in deposits as of June 30. The six counties included are Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Sebastian and Washington counties.
FORT SMITH, AR
mypulsenews.com

Bertha “Tinker” Lillian Watkins

Mrs. Bertha “Tinker” Lillian Watkins, age 95, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Vandervoort, Arkansas. She was born August 2, 1927, in Vandervoort, Arkansas, to the late William Frances Daniel and Mary (Brun) Daniel. Mrs. Watkins was a woman of many talents and interests. She loved playing...
VANDERVOORT, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Weyerhaeuser makes $100,000 gift toward Idabel tornado recovery

Weyerhaeuser Company is making an immediate $100,000 donation to the city of Idabel, OK to support storm response and recovery efforts following the powerful tornado that struck McCurtain County on the evening of Friday, November 4. More than 100 homes and businesses in Idabel suffered a direct hit from the...
IDABEL, OK
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Has A New Town

Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
visitmccurtaincounty.com

Hoochtown: The Spirit of Moonshine in McCurtain County

Since the 1800s, moonshine and McCurtain County, Oklahoma have gone as hand-in-hand as biscuits and gravy. In fact, depending on who you ask, local white lightning just might’ve paved the way for all the Broken Bow cabins and Beavers Bend road trips we know and love. Corn liquor’s legacy...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
waldronnews.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Fort Smith

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Fort Smith, AR-OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FORT SMITH, AR

